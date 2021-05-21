Samoa court approves first energy surrender in a generation





Apia (Samoa) (AFP) Samoa’s appeals court on Friday rejected a last-minute offer to prevent the opposition from taking power, paving the way for the first change of government in the Pacific nation in nearly 40 years. The ruling means parliament could sit down on Monday, when FIA’s opposition FAST leader Naomi Mata’afa is expected to be installed as Samoa’s first female prime minister. “In the name of God, let change begin! Time to go to work for our people!” FAST posted on Facebook after the decision. It was the latest turning point in a six-week stalemate following the April 9 general election, which has resulted in numerous legal challenges and appeals. If the results stand, Mata’afa’s party will hold 26 seats in the 51-seat parliament, one more than the current Human Rights Protection Party (HRPP). Prime Minister Tuilaepa Sailele Malielegaoi, who has held the top post for 22 years, seems to be out of the legal way to challenge the result. Bu veteran warrior has found gaps before and further surprises can not be ruled out. When it first appeared that FAST was moving forward, he leveled the lead book by assigning an additional deputy to his party under the provisions setting the minimum quota for women in parliament. He then persuaded head of state Tuimalealiifano Vaaletoa Sualauvi to call a second election for May 21st. The courts overturned both measures this week and a panel of appeals judges on Friday rejected the HRPP’s offer of a stay in the rulings. It leaves the nation of 220,000 on the brink of an unthinkable seismic political change when FAST was formed in July last year. Samoa gained independence in 1962 after nearly 50 years as a New Zealand protectorate and HRPP has been in power since 1982, except for a brief coalition period in 1986-87. FAST leader Mata’afa is the daughter of the nation’s first independent prime minister and is seen as a pioneering feminist in the conservative, religiously determined nation. She was previously with the HRPP and served as Malielegaoi’s replacement until they quarreled last year over a set of controversial laws introduced by the government to control the judiciary. She said this week that the HRPP had begun to abuse its power after so much in office and it was time to make Samoa a functioning democracy again. “I think what people are saying is that we have not had a participatory government for a long time and they would like to be more engaged in the governance process,” she told TVNZ. It has previously been critical of Beijing’s policies in the region and has questioned a major Chinese port project on the island nation. China’s foreign ministry on Thursday defended the project, saying it would “promote the development of the local economy and create jobs.” 2021 AFP

