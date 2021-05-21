TPR falls, highest death toll in Kerala, Bharat Biotech to boost production





The overall Covid-19 positivity rate continues to decline while holding out hope that the worst of the second wave has ended with more districts reporting a progressive decline in positivity along with increased testing over the past three weeks. The good news is, however, alleviated by concerns about the level of positivity remaining high in some 22 states, including West Bengal, Karnataka, Kerala and Andhra Pradesh, reporting over 15% positivity, according to ministry data. health. Delhi Test Position Rate drops to 5.50% The capital recorded 3,231 new Covid-19 cases on Thursday, the lowest in the past 50 days. This is the fourth day in a row that the figure remains below 5,000 marks.

BCCL The positivity rate plunged to 5.5%, which is the lowest since April 4th. However, the number of Covid victims remained high at 233. Kerala adds 30,491 new COVID-19 cases, 128 deaths, 44,369 recoveries Kerala on Thursday reported 30,491 new COVID-19 cases and 128 other deaths, bringing the cargo to 22.33, 904 and the toll to 6,852, the state government said.

BCCL Up to 44,369 people have been cured, bringing total recoveries to 19,38,887, while 3,17,850 are undergoing treatment for the infection. Karnataka will resume vaccinating the 18-44 age group from Saturday The Karnataka government will resume COVID-19 vaccination for people in the 18-44 age group from Saturday.

BCCL Front-line fighters will be the first to receive blows followed by other acceptable groups on the list, the state government said in an order Thursday. Gujarat declares Black Mushrooms As An Epidemic After the Union Ministry of Health urged Union states and Territories (UT) to make mucormycosis or ‘black fungus’ a notifiable disease under the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897, the Gujarat government on Thursday declared the fungal infection an epidemic.

AP While calling on all states and UT to declare black fungus as a recognizable disease, the Ministry of Health said the infection is leading to prolonged disease and mortality among patients with Covid-19. Maharashtra Place Order for Amphotericin B Injection, Application Center Approve Allocation The Maharashtra government has asked the Center to approve the allocation of the Amphotericin B injection which is being used to cure Mukromiza (black fungus), Maharastra health minister Rajesh Tope informed on Thursday.

BCCL He further said that the state had already made a purchase order for 2 lakh doses but the manufacturing company was awaiting approval from the Center. Bharat Biotech to increase cocaine production by 200 million additional doses Bharat Biotech on Thursday said it plans to produce 200 million (20 crore) additional doses of the COVID-19 ‘Covaxin’ vaccine at its Gujarat-based subsidiary, bringing the total volume of vaccine production to about 1 billion ( 100 crore) dose per year.

BCCL The Hyderabad-based firm said it would use the Ankleshwar-based production plant of its wholly owned subsidiary Chiron Behring Vaccines to add another 200 million doses of Covaxin.







