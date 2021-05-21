Top International AP News at 2:52 am EDT

Daily beast

Prince Harry to Oprah: Prince Charles and the Royal Family Harassed Me

Apple TV + In The You You Cant See, his new mental health dodgers with Oprah Winfrey appearing on Fridays on Apple TV +, Prince Harry expresses his disappointment with his father, Prince Charles, for enabling the suffering he experienced as a child. He also discussed his disappointment that Charles never intervened later in life when he and his wife Meghan Markle experienced observation in the public eye. My dad used to tell me when I was younger, he used to tell both William and I, Well, it was like that for me, so it will be like that for you, he says in the third episode of the series, which focuses on treatment and cure of mental health. This does not make sense. Just because you have suffered does not mean that your children should suffer. In fact quite the opposite. If you have suffered, do everything you can to ensure that whatever negative experiences you have had, you can make it right for your children. Throughout the series, he and Winfrey, both with emotional sincerity, lead candid discussions about the mental health, trauma, and stigma surrounding accepting suffering and seeking help. The goal, as Winfrey says, is to normalize mental health treatment and validate the stories of people without judgment and shame: Storytelling. Being able to say out loud, This is what happened to me, is essential. Harry admits, the only way to free yourself and explode is to tell the truth. Stephen King on Scalk Stalkers, Canceled by JK Rowling and Navigating Trauma People from all over the world discuss their experiences battling issues of depression, trauma, anxiety and mental illness, including famous faces like Lady Gaga, Glenn Close and the star of NBA DeMar DeRozan. His Harrys are candid and, at times, shocking details of his journey anchoring the series: his failure to process grief over the death of his mother, Princess Diana; the helplessness he felt to protect her; his dependence on drugs and alcohol to numb the pain; feel anxious and trapped by the palace; families refuse to help when Markle experienced suicidal thoughts; and how therapy helped him overcome all of this and break the cycle. For me, therapy has equipped me to be able to take everything, he says. This feeling of being trapped within the family, there was no way I could leave. Eventually when I made that decision for my family, I was still told, You can not do this. And it’s like, But how bad does it have to be done until I’m allowed to do it? it [Markle] was going to end her life. It should not be reached. When asked if he regrets it, he says he is not taking a stand earlier in his relationship with Markle. History was repeating itself. My mother was chased to death while she was in a relationship with someone who was not white. And now look at what happened. You want to talk about history repeating itself? They will not stop until she dies. Triggersht extremely incentive to potentially lose another woman in my life. Like, the list is growing. And it all comes back to the same people, the same business model, the same industry. In the first episode of the series, Harry addresses many years that passed where he was not given the space or opportunity to address the grief he had after his mothers died in a car accident when he was 12 years old. When he thinks of his mother, he says, the first memory that always comes to mind is to be a boy riding in the car with him and his brother. She was driving the car, and their car was being chased by five paparazzi on motorcycles. She was almost unable to drive because of tears. There was no protection. One of the feelings that always comes to me is helplessness … It happened every day until the day she died. What he remembers most about her burial is the sound of horses hooves on the sidewalk as they pulled her coffin inside a cart. It was as if I was out of my body, walking together, doing what was expected of me. Showing one-tenth of the emotion that everyone else was showing. This is my mom. You have not even met him. Winfrey suggests that the aliens have probably done more processing of her death than he did, which he agrees with. I did not want to think about it because if I think about it, then it will bring about the fact that I could not bring it back and it will just make me sad. When she asks questioningly if anyone in his life would talk about their death or their grief with him, he says, No one was talking about it. He cites the years between the ages of 28 and 32 as the most difficult for him. He would have anxiety attacks every time he was asked to be in public. He would drink and take drugs to feel less of what I was feeling, estimating that, even if he abstained during the week, he would drink a valuable week within a day on a Friday or Saturday night. It was a coping mechanism to disguise something. It was not until he met Markle and she recognized a prolonged anger at him that he first sought therapy: I knew if I did not do the therapy and adjust, I would lose this woman I could see spending the part next of my life [with]The narration of Prince Harry’s intimate account of his battles with his mental health comes after a number of public revelations of highly personal matters, the types of which would normally be anathema to the copied royal family. In March of this year, Harry and Meghan gave a bomb interview to Oprah Winfrey in which, among many other allegations, they both accused an unnamed member of the royal family of conducting a racist investigation into the possible color of the skin of their children. Harry also criticized his father in that interview for his lack of compassion and understanding, accusing him of his financial interruption and even at one point refusing to take his phone calls. Harry’s father came under another attack during a lengthy podcast interview in which Harry said he had inherited, genetic pain, from his father, who had inherited the same thing from his parents, the Queen and Prince Philip. When it comes to parents, if I have experienced a form of pain or suffering ause of pain or suffering that perhaps my father or my parents had suffered, I will make sure to break that cycle so that I do not essentially go through it, said Harry. There is a lot of genetic pain and suffering going on anyway. As parents, we need to do more so that we can try and say, You know what, this happened to me, I will make sure this does not happen to you. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Rosa Woods / Getty Harry added, I also know it relates to his parents. So that means he is treating me the way he was treated, that is to say, how can I change him for my children? And well, here I am. Now moving my whole family to the US was not the plan. Sometimes you have to make decisions, and put your family first and your mental health first. In The You You Cant See, he reviews the dark story behind famous photo and video footage when he and Markle attended a gala at the Royal Albert Hall in 2019, holding hands and smiling for the cameras while dressed in elegant attire. As they had previously discussed in their early landing with Winfrey, just hours before the event, Markle revealed to Harry that she had suicidal thoughts that were as clear as she had even planned how she would do it. The scariest thing about him was the clarity of thought, he says in The Me You Cant See. She had not lost him. She was not crazy. She was not self-medicating through pills or alcohol. She was absolutely sober. It was perfectly reasonable. However, in the stillness of the night these thoughts woke him up. He was ashamed of how he treated her, he says. He was ashamed that he let the situation get worse. Rather, he was ashamed to go to his family and ask for help. Like many people my age could possibly have connections, I know I will not get what I need from my family, he says. I then had a son, who was actually more focused only on him than whenever I looked him in the eyes, wondering if my wife would end up like my mother and I would have to take care of of self. He was one of the biggest reasons he and Markle left their roles in the royal family. You feel trapped and controlled by fear, both by the media and by the system itself, which never encouraged to talk about this kind of trauma. But of course now, I will never be quietly teased. Reported by Tom Sykes Read more at The Daily Beast. Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Register now! 