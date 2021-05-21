India-China connections at crossroads depend on the following neighbor rules: Jaishankar

Relations between India and China are at a crossroads and its direction depends on whether the neighboring country adheres to various agreements to maintain peace and tranquility along the border, Foreign Minister S Jaishankar said on Thursday, referring to the eastern stalemate. Ladakh.

Jaishankar said the visit of then-Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi to China in 1988, 26 years after the 1962 conflict, led to a consensus on border stability, which was followed by the signing of two important agreements in 1993 and 1996 to preserve peace and quiet on the border.

Border stability led to the expansion of relations in several sectors, but was negatively impacted after what happened in eastern Ladakh, he said in a webinar co-hosted by the Financial Times and the Indian Express.

At a press conference, Foreign Ministry spokesman Arindam Bagchi said a full restoration of peace and calm in the border areas would enable progress in bilateral relations and that the disengagement of troops at the checkpoints in eastern Ladakh remained “unfinished”. “.

Ties between the two countries were severely strained following a deadly clash in the Galwan valley in eastern Ladakh last June, more than a month after border blockades between the Indian and Chinese militaries began at multiple friction points in the region.

“I think the relationship is at a crossroads and which direction we will go depends on whether the Chinese side adheres to the consensus; whether it follows the agreements we have both made … What is very clear last year “Border tensions cannot continue with co-operation in other areas,” he said.

Asked about China’s efforts to expand its influence in the region and competition between the two countries, Jaishankar said India is ready to compete and it has its natural strength, as well as the influence that goes deep into the Indo-Pacific on the one hand and Africa and Europe on the other.

“It’s one thing to compete, it’s another to have border violence,” he said.

“I’m ready to compete. That ‘s not the issue for me. The issue for me is how do I manage a relationship if the basis of the relationship has been violated by one party,” he said.

The foreign minister said economic relations and ties in other sectors between the two countries were driven by border stabilization through the 1980s and 1990s.

“I do not have a clear answer at this point in time. We had the 1962 border conflict and it really took us 26 years to have the first visit of the Prime Minister in 1988, when Rajiv Gandhi went to China. It was not a kind of the 1988 consensus which stabilized the border, “he said.

He was asked where things stand now in the ties between the two nations.

Jaishankar said the 1993 and 1996 agreements on border management paved the way for expanding overall ties.

“These agreements basically stipulated that you would not bring large armed forces to the border and the Current Line of Control would be respected, respected and there would be no attempt to change the status quo unilaterally. Now it “what we saw last year was actually China moving away from the 1988 consensus,” he said.

Jaishankar said it will definitely affect ties if peace and tranquility at the border are broken, “if you disrupt peace and tranquility if you bleed, as he stressed, if there is intimidation if there is constant friction at the border”.

Asked about further non-engagement in eastern Ladakh, Bagchi said a full restoration of peace and tranquility in the border areas would enable progress in bilateral ties.

He also referred to Jaishankar’s telephone conversations with the Chinese foreign minister last month.

Bagchi said Jaishankar conveyed to his Chinese counterpart that while the disconnection process had begun earlier this year it remained “unfinished” and stressed the early completion of the process. “In this context, both sides have agreed while they will maintain stability on the ground and avoid any new incidents,” he said.

“It is therefore our expectation that neither side will take any action that is inconsistent with these understandings. The full restoration of peace and tranquility in the border areas would enable progress in bilateral relations,” Bagchi added.

India and China completed the withdrawal of troops and weapons from the northern and southern shores of Lake Pangong in February following a series of military and diplomatic talks.

The two sides are now engaged in talks to extend the disconnection process to the remaining points of friction.

There was no noticeable move forward in disengaging the troops at the remaining friction points as the Chinese side showed no flexibility in their approach to them in the 11th round of military talks with the Indian military on 9 April.

The Chinese military is currently conducting exercises in its training areas near the Ladakh region.

Army Chief of Staff General MM Naravane said on Wednesday India is keeping a constant eye on activities from the Chinese military. He also hoped that both sides would be able to move forward in resolving issues in other areas.

In the interactive session, Jaishankar said the Quadrilateral or Quadrilateral dialogue has brought countries together with an increasing degree of comfort with each other, a common interest in key global and regional challenges such as connectivity, maritime security, technology, vaccines, resilient supply chains and climate change.

“Today, Quad fills a gap that cannot be addressed simply by four bilateral, joint relations, and a multilateral or regional structure that is not there. Something has to fill that gap. Quad helps to fill the gap,” he said. ai.

Jaishankar also said Cold War arguments could not be used to deny other countries their right to maximize their options.

