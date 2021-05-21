First Flight Agency Grants Six International Marketing Awards | tidings

The First Flight Agency (FFA) was awarded the Six Directory Publishers Association (ADP) Directorate of Excellence Awards in May. These, in addition to the three American Advertising Awards of the American Advertising Federation (ADDY) that they received, highlight an impressive pricing season for the boutique agency.
In total, FFA won nine awards in the first year of application.
“This is an honor shared by the whole team. It is a testament to the world-class talent we have in our small community. There is amazing energy here at First Flight Agency and we are so fortunate to have managed to work with incredible clients who are doing unique and meaningful things, ”said Kit McKinley, FFA Agency Director.
Established in 2016, as a subsidiary of Pilot, FFA is a strategic, full-service agency with offices in Southern Pines, Charlotte, Greensboro and Raleigh. The name was inspired by the courage, creativity and ingenuity of the Wright Brothers, who introduced the world to flight opportunities.
McKinley said ADP and ADDY prices are popular in the industry. The ADP Awards are an international competition, both judged and voted on by colleagues, to recognize excellence in directing and marketing expertise. Awards highlight marketing innovations and have long been considered one of the highest honors an agency can receive.
FFA received the following ADP awards and ratings:
Excellence in cover design and artistic printing
2021 Moore County Telephone Directory
Excellence in Directory Advertising Effectiveness and Design
Excellence in Marketing – The Best Advertiser Website
170 years of innovation, Fletcher Industries
The best social media strategy
Public Education Bid Choices, Moore County Schools
The best strategy to increase the digital audience
Pregnancy Fair Goes Virtual Surgery Clinic, Pinehurst
Excellence in Marketing – Industry Innovation
The marketing agency produces the Phone Book
While the ADP is based on judges and colleagues, ADDY awards are accurately voted on by a committee of industry experts. They are regional awards and the AAF Triangle includes the Raleigh-Durham triad and surrounding areas. It is one of three groups in North Carolina. ADDY Awards are the world’s largest advertising competition, with more than 60,000 entries per year.
FFA received the following ADDY awards and recognitions:
“Our team set as a goal for ourselves and our clients that the level of creative work coming out of the First Flight Agency be as good as it can be. Creative awards are an excellent source of appreciation that we are achieving. “With extraordinary creative executions across all channels, we succeed, and just as importantly, our clients do too,” added Keith Borshak, FFA Creative Director.
Each product produced and represented at these awards was born from the creativity, teamwork and innovative thinking that FFA prides itself on. While this is their first year applying for regional and international awards, FFA has provided successful campaigns and projects for their clients, large and small, for over five years. Prior to the creation of FFA, the team had also been designing, developing and producing the Moore County Telephone Directory for over 20 years. These awards place FFA in the company of the best agencies in the region and the world.
