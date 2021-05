Japan’s released journalist urges Tokyo to take ‘concrete action’ against Myanmar junta

TOKYO, May 21 (Reuters) – A Japanese journalist recently released from a Myanmar prison urged the government on Friday to take concrete action against the military regime there, including reviewing its development aid. Myanmar authorities arrested Yuki Kitazumi, a freelance reporter who was covering up riots involving the country after a military takeover on February 1, and accused him of spreading false information. Kitazumi, who lived in Myanmar for several years and ran a media company in the main city of Yangon, was released following negotiations led by the Japanese ambassador. The journalist returned to Japan last week. I was released thanks to the support of the Japanese government, but not as it has solved the problem, Kitazumi said at a news conference in Tokyo, referring to the Myanmar riots. Myanmar security forces have killed more than 800 people since a wave of protests erupted after the military overthrew an elected government led by Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi, says the activist group of the Association for the Relief of Political Prisoners. The group says more than 4,000 people have been arrested, including 20 who have been sentenced to death. Kitazumi said Japan enjoyed strong influence over Myanmar because of its historical ties and called on his government to take concrete action to help resolve the confrontation between the pro-democracy movement and the generals. I want Japan to use the force used to liberate me to solve the problem in Myanmar, he said. Japan has been a major investor and source of technical and development assistance to Myanmar’s semi-civilian governments in the decade of political reform that followed the end of the last era of military rule in 2011. Asked about comments by Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi that Tokyo could cut all development aid if the situation did not improve, Kitazumi said cutting some projects would send a strong message and that a review of the commitment of the Japanese was needed. Media company Kitazumis used video content products, from news to movie trailers and trained journalists with a free speech accent. Prior to his job in Yangon, Kitazumi was a journalist with Japan’s largest daily business, the Nikkei. (Report by Antoni Slodkowski Edited by Robert Birsel)

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos