International seniors look to the future after graduation
Elderly Nikki Gupta has not seen her parents for nearly two years. When she graduates, her parents, who moved to India from China last year due to the coronavirus pandemic, will not be able to attend. India is currently under blockade due to an increase in COVID-19 cases.
Kristen Aquilino, director of International Student Services, said Gupta is one of many international students at Elon University who will not be able to celebrate with their families due to the pandemic.
With the way the trip has been, either the flights have become too expensive, or there are travel restrictions, or it just is not in the best interest to do so, Aquilino said.
Despite not seeing her family graduate, Gupta, a strategic branch of strategic communications and film and television arts, is looking forward to celebrating graduation with her best friend, the elderly Kelsey Manzano.
Manzano was the first year of roommate in Guptas and they have lived together for the last four years. Gupta has been able to celebrate holidays like Thanksgiving and Christmas with the Manzanos family while he was in Elon.
Her family has basically adopted me at this point, Gupta said.
Manzano and her family helped Gupta during the pandemic that took her inside and helped her find a place to stay as she revealed her plans after graduation. Gupta said she and Manzano are planning to live together in Charlotte after graduation while looking for work. Gupta hopes to find a distant job working in the communications industry.
Thida Kim, an elderly woman studying project management and human services studies, said that although she will not celebrate graduation with her family, she will return to her Cambodian country to work at an international school as a counselor. high school.
This is something I have been interested in doing for a while, Kim said, while studying here, I had done some internships, and some of them have involved me working with nonprofits and helping students prepare for college, apply to college, find internships and things, and I enjoyed the job.
Kim said the school she plans to work in in Cambodia experienced a drop in funding during the pandemic due to the transition of schools to online learning and low levels of schooling. Despite these challenges, Kim said she looks forward to returning home and helping high school students in Cambodia.
I have always liked volunteering in nonprofit organizations, Kim said. By doing volunteer work and helping people, it just brings me so much joy to be able to know that I am helping someone make life, better life.
However, Kim said he would not be able to start work at least in October due to the current COVID-19 outbreaks in Cambodia. Cambodia there are currently 22,544 confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of May 16, according to the World Health Organization. The country experienced a rapid increase in cases within the last month, according to the WHO, but cases have started to fall.
Not many countries are hiring, and even with the school where I found a job, they were like, oh you won’t be able to start work until October maybe because now there’s a big explosion in Cambodia, Kim said .
Gupta said she also hopes to one day return to China and be reunited with her family.
I still consider China my home and I still have a soft spot for it, Gupta said. I still have an apartment in China, but my parents were not there. I’m just looking forward to having a family reunion in China.
