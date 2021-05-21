Iran Crash Flight 752 was a deliberate act of terrorism, Ontario court rules





The crash of Flight 752 by the Revolutionary Guards of Iran was a deliberate act of terrorism, the Ontario Superior Court ruled in a ruling issued Thursday. Justice Edward Belobaba found “in a balance of likelihood that rocket attacks on Flight 752 were intentional.” The plaintiffs have proved that the crash of Flight 752 by the defendants was a terrorist act and constitutes terrorist activity, ”the judge added. In the verdict, the Ontario court judge relied on two experts, one of whom concluded that the Revolutionary Guards “knew that Flight PS 752 was a civilian aircraft and shot it down with the intent of destroying it. The judge issued the predicted verdict against Iran in a civil lawsuit brought by four families of those killed on board the flight of Ukraine International Airlines on January 8, 2020. The story goes down the ad Iran sued through Global Affairs Canada, but did not defend itself in the proceedings. The case names Iran, the Revolutionary Guards, the Iranian Armed Forces and Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, among others, as defendants. Read more: TSB says Iran report on PS752 crash explains what happened, but does not say why The ruling effectively allows families in Canada to seek damages from Iran. While the State Immunity Act will normally protect Iran from Canadian courts under the Victims of Terrorism Justice Act, that immunity does not apply to terrorist acts. All 176 passengers and crew, including 55 Canadians and 30 permanent residents, were killed when Revolutionary Guards fired two TOR M-1 surface-to-air missiles at the plane shortly after it departed from Tehran airport. The plane crashed four minutes later.















Tensions were high in the region at the time after a US airstrike in Baghdad killed Qassem Soleimani, leader of the Quds Force, the Revolutionary Guard’s foreign operations branch. Trends Canada may extend travel ban to India, Pakistan as COVID-19 remains worrisome, feds say

Radio host starts storm after being told to “shut up” over Demi Lovato pronouns The story goes down the ad Iran initially denied the plane crash, but after video evidence emerged, the regime acknowledged it and said it was an accident. But the court ruled that it was intentional. I find a balance of likelihood that the rocket attacks on Flight 752 were intentional and directly caused the death of all members, the judge wrote. I further find a balance of probabilities that, at the time in question, there was no armed conflict in the region.















The civil case was brought by Merzhad Zarei, who lost his 18-year-old son, Arad, on Flight 752. Shahin Moghaddam, who lost his wife, Shakiba, and their son, Rossitin, is also a plaintiff, as is Ali. Gorji, who lost his granddaughter, Poureh and husband, Arash. The story goes down the ad A fourth plaintiff, identified only as Jane Doe, requested anonymity because she feared retaliation. The Ontario judge noted that former public security minister Ralph Goodale’s report on the tragedy had refuted Iran’s claim that the missile launches were the result of human error by members of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps, or IRGC. “These claims allege that the missile defense battery made a 107-degree steering error, that IRGC personnel lost all contact with the command center for a few significant seconds and the operators,” erred a [130- foot] long commercial passenger aircraft taking off and boarding from east to west for a type of threatening aircraft or missiles coming from west to east “,” according to the decision. Since the incident, Canada has called for a full investigation into what happened, but Iran has pulled the heel to cooperate with international investigators. The crash site was interrupted and polluted, Goodale wrote in his report to the Prime Minister, and there were “cases of harassment and intimidation directed at some of the victims’ families, including interventions at funerals, seizure of personal property, disturbing communications, bans and interrogations ”. An audio recording of a phone call also “suggested that Iran airspace remained open throughout the relevant period to avoid disrupting planned traffic or informing Americans of Iranian military activity.” The story goes down the ad The Conservative opposition said the decision showed why the government should place the IRGC on Canada’s list of terrorist groups. Currently, only the IRGC Quds Force is listed, due to its role in training, arming and financing Hamas, Hezbollah and other armed groups. [email protected] © 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.







