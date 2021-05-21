



A recent poll has found that young people in Britain are no longer enthusiastic about the monarchy and would rather give up the institution. A YouGov poll shows that at least 41 percent of people aged 18 to 24 prefer a head of state to 31 compared to 31 who want a king or a queen. This is, in fact, a complete reversal of what most wanted two years ago. At the time, the poll had found that at least 46 percent preferred the monarchy and only 26 percent wanted it to disappear. The YouGov poll of 4,870 adults between the ages of 15 and 49 also found that at least 53 percent supported the monarchy. That is five percentage points below a similar study in 2019. At least 81 percent of those over 65 said they preferred the monarchy that YouGov says is almost unchanged from two years ago. Recommended < style="display:block;padding-top:68.2927%"/> Weather in the UK: The latest Met Office forecast < style="display:block;padding-top:68.2927%"/> Lack of play time has negatively affected young children, parents say < style="display:block;padding-top:68.2927%"/> Brexit News – Live: UK Ministers Accused of Shocking Lack of Knowledge of Northern Ireland Protocol The Press Association reported that support for an elected president has increased from 26 percent in 2019 to 37 percent in 2020. And now to 41 percent in 2021 a total jump of 15 percent points. The royal family has been in the eye of the storm recently. Duke of York, Prince Andrew, leave his kingdom duties on his friendship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein in 2019. Then in 2020, the departure of Harry and Meghan, popularly known as Megxit, upset the British royal press, followed by Oprah Winfrey’s interview with the two earlier this viti. In April, the Queen, 95, lost her 99-year-old husband, Prince Philip. The Queen has reigned for 69 years and is preparing to mark the Platinum Jubilee next year. The Press Association called it a symbol of stability for the nation. Although the monarchy is losing its charm among the youth, in general the Queen and the monarchy were supported by 61 per cent of the respondents. And a little over a quarter, thought it should be replaced with a chosen figure. Previous polls have shown that young Britons have a more favorable view of Harry and Meghan Markle than their older counterparts, who the report says had extremely negative feelings about them. The YouGov poll had said: As has been common in previous YouGov polls about Sussexes, there is a considerable difference of opinion between the ages. Almost half of those aged between 18 and 24 (48 percent) feel more sympathy for Harry and Meghan, while 15 percent are more sympathetic to older kings. Britons aged 25 to 49 split from 28 per cent to 24 per cent sympathizing, the survey found. Over the age of 50, sympathies roll in favor of the old kings and Queen by 46 per cent to 13 per cent, rising to half of those over the age of 65 (55 per cent) feeling more sympathy for the Queen, he added.

