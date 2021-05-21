Can Japan administer 1 million doses of vaccine per day? Local governments are key.

With Japan lagging behind other nations rich in COVID-19 vaccine proliferation and the Tokyo Olympics delayed by the pandemic just two months away, the government of Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga intends to speed up the nation-inoculation campaign. It has set itself a very ambitious goal: To give the peoples of the nations with elderly inhabitants 1 million shots a day and to give all 36 million of them a chance to be vaccinated by the end of July .

1 million blows a day, and the extent to which the central government has whipped the municipalities, are the latest manifestation of Suga’s apparent frustration with the country’s slow-moving vaccination campaign.

Local governments will be vital in the Japanese effort to meet the goal.

While a recent survey by the health ministry showed that about 85% of municipalities expect to meet the July deadline, some are less sanguine than others who can reach it. Some municipalities say they responded optimistically to the poll amid pressure from the central government to speed up the dissemination of information.

And then there are some local officials who are not at all safe. They dismiss the proposed chronology as out of touch with the reality of their proliferation efforts, already fraught with a host of logistical challenges, including the difficulty of procuring doctors and nurses to administer strokes.

Municipal challenges

Suga said the government will start targeting 1 million daily strikes following the planned launch Monday of mass vaccination sites in Tokyo and Osaka, which will leave about 70 days until the end of July.

The idea is to use those 70 days to give some 36 million seniors nationwide the full two-dose course of a vaccine, which amounts to approximately 72 million shots, or 1 million shots a day. Since the start of vaccinations of elderly people on April 12, a total of 1.8 million shots have been administered so far. The daily census, based on preliminary figures, totaled just 144,620 for seniors Thursday, along with 190,533 shots fired at medical staff.

Asked about the rationale behind the target, Suga cited a daily average of 600,000 flu shots given in Japan, which he said could be surpassed by the kind of opportunities that now exist to vaccinate people against COVID-19.

Although the Suga target is projected at an expected increase in shootings coming from the start of mass vaccination centers in Tokyo and Osaka, those countries have a combined capacity of just 15,000 shots a day. This means that, to a large extent, the goal of 1 million hits per day still depends on the speed of municipal proliferation.

Local governments like the city of Hiroshima have made no secret of their pessimism about the July goal.

There is a limit to how many local clinics or mass vaccinations we can arrange. It is simply impossible to go beyond this limit and work towards any deadline set for us, said Yukiharu Sakaya, head of the city’s health and medicine department, last week.

A city employee tells a man how to make a reservation for a vaccination in Okazaki, Aichi Prefecture, on May 13th. | KYODO

The official estimated that it would not be until early October, more than two months later than the deadline announced by Suga, that the city would be able to complete the inoculation of all of its 300,000 residents aged 65 or over old.

The survey showed that in prefectures such as Akita, Shizuoka and Chiba, the percentage of municipalities with an optimistic attitude towards the July deadline was particularly low, with Akita last standing at 56%.

One of the biggest obstacles confusing these municipalities is the lack of suitable medical professionals to administer shots.

In Abiko, Chiba Prefecture, for example, it may only be until September that more than 40,000 residents 65 and over can be fully immunized, in part because of difficulties in finding doctors willing to contribute to the spread when they themselves do not have still been vaccinated, according to Kumiko Nemoto, an official of the city health promotion department.

In our city, even the vaccination of health care workers has not been done yet and many doctors who are supposed to serve as vaccinators remain unable to get the strokes, so it has been difficult for us to seek their cooperation, Nemoto said. This delay in inoculating medical professionals is a big issue for us. We just can’t speed things up just because there are some doses on the way, she said.

Similar challenges plague the city of Yurihonjo in Akita Prefecture, where a large proportion of healthcare workers are still left without access to shocks.

A man reads a vaccine invitation letter from Adachi Ward of Tokyo on April 28th. | KYODO

We initially expected to vaccinate them in April, but delays in the supply of vaccines have resulted“Doctors are still working to vaccinate them, said an official from the COVID-19 city vaccination team who asked not to be named.

That delay at an initial stage is now turning into a huge contraction and we were now in a situation where we simply do not have the resources to process the increased amount of vaccine supply that is coming our way, the official said. Yurihonjo expects to inoculate about 60% of its 28,000 residents over the age of 65 equivalent to the percentage of older people who typically decide to be vaccinated against seasonal flu by the end of August.

Are you saving face?

Even some of the municipalities that told the study their intention to complete vaccinations of older people before August may face a difficult road ahead.

In fact, some of them claim to have felt pressured by central ministry officials to increase their weekly vaccination schedules to meet the July deadline, with some unsure of their ability to follow it.

In a monthly issue released Saturday by the town of Ota, Gunma Prefecture, Mayor Masayoshi Shimizu detailed a recent phone conversation he had with an interior ministry official, who asked him to bring in the city vaccination deadline for people aged one month and once the inoculation of elderly people was completed by the end of July.

As Prime Minister Suga vowed to complete the inoculation of elderly people by the end of July, I wonder if the Cabinet Office has asked other ministries to encourage (local governments) to speed up their distribution, the mayor wrote.

In fact, the interior ministry set up an internal task force last month designed to strengthen networks and increase support for, municipalities facing vaccine distribution, with Minister Ryota Takeda serving as its head.

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga speaks at a news conference in Tokyo on May 14. | SWIMMING POOL / VIA AFP-JIJI

Recalling a similar experience of being under pressure from such calls from various central government units, Akita Governor Norihisa Satake expressed it bluntly as he spoke to reporters last week: They were basically asking me to help with save face for the prime minister.

The city of Inzai in Chiba Prefecture also responded to the survey by saying that full vaccinations for people over 65 could be completed by the end of July, but only after pressure from the prefecture and central government to raise the schedule by one month, according to a city official who asked not to be named.

We were not really sure he would be able to do it by the end of July, said the official from the city coronavirus response team.

The biggest hurdle, he said, is the lack of manpower which makes it a daunting task for the city to set up and staff an additional mass vaccination site.

We originally aimed for August, but the target (1 million hits) came out of the blue and suddenly we had to change course. I am sure there were other municipalities, like us, who are trying to make adjustments, the official said.