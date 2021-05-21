Boris Johnson welcomes Israeli ceasefire in Gaza





Prime Minister Boris Johnson has welcomed Israel’s announcement of a ceasefire to end the 11-day military offensive in the Gaza Strip. The move came hours after the UK Government pledged to provide a 3. 3.2 million aid package to civilians under attack in the region. Following the news that the Israeli security cabinet has approved the end of the campaign, Mr. Johnson wrote on Twitter a call for leaders in the region to “find a lasting solution” that “prevents terrorism, ends the cycle of violence and ensures a lasting and just peace.” Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab also welcomed the announcement, adding: “The United Kingdom welcomes the announcement of a ceasefire in Israel and Gaza, an important step in ending the cycle of violence and loss of civilian life. “Hamas must end all attacks on Israel. It is now important for Israel to facilitate rapid humanitarian entry inside and outside Gaza. “ Britain will contribute to United Nations Relief and Works Fund (UNRWA) funds raised to provide food, water and emergency shelter for Palestinians affected by violence, Middle East Minister James Cleverly announced on Thursday. This came after UNRWA launched an emergency call seeking additional support. High levels of poverty are also rampant in Gaza and this is expected to increase from affecting 53% of the population this year to 64%. Coronavirus is also spreading in the region as two million Palestinians have lived under severe movement restrictions. Existing UK assistance to UNRWA is also helping to provide food supplies to more than one million refugees in Gaza this year. Mr Cleverly said the international community had been “shocked” by the violence in Israel and Palestine. He said: “Today’s UK support will help UNRWA deliver rescue humanitarian aid to those most in need. “The escalation of violence and the loss of life in Israel and the occupied Palestinian territories has shocked us all. “Both sides must work towards an immediate ceasefire, to prevent further loss of life and the deterioration of a humanitarian situation.”

