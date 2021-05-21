Tarun J. Tejpal, Journalist in India, Released from Rape





A court in India on Friday acquitted a prominent journalist on charges that he raped a younger colleague, ending a politically charged case that was seen up close as evidence of a new sexual assault law. The journalist, Tarun J. Tejpal, was accused of sexually assaulting a staff reporter for Tehelka, a well-known investigative magazine he edited, in 2013. Mr Tejpal, 58, who pleaded not guilty to the charges, initially apologized to the reporter but later said the meeting had been consensual. The truth will come out, he told an Indian news channel in 2019. In a statement Friday, Mr Tejpal thanked the judge in court in the coastal state of Goa and reiterated his assertion that he was targeted for prosecution as part of a political retaliation against him.

At an extremely timid age, where ordinary courage has become rare, I thank him who stood by the truth, the statement said. The trial was seen as evidence of a tougher anti-sexual assault law passed in 2013, a year after the brutal rape of a 23-year-old medical student on a private bus. The woman later died from her wounds. The new law included a broader definition of rape and harsher sentences. The sentencing is likely to be seen by women rights activists as a blow to the #MeToo countries movement. The movement has been slow to take hold in India, where public discussions of sex are not viewed and traditional gender role ideas predominate in homes and workplaces. Still, some women have come out in public for harassment and sexual assault, and some have won victories in court. In February, a journalist successfully fought a defamation lawsuit brought by a former public official whom she had accused of sexually harassing her. Mr Tejpal was one of India’s most renowned editors when he was arrested and charged. Tehelka, the liberal-minded magazine he ran, is known for intersecting journalism of public interest and has broken great stories over the years. Two decades ago, Tehelka reporters posed as arms dealers and captured Indian Army officers and members of the Hindu Nationalist Party Bharatiya Janata then, as now, India’s ruling party accepting bribes.

But the sexual assault charge, which surfaced in late 2013, disrupted Mr Taypals’ career. The Tehelka reporter said he had attacked her in an elevator at a five-star hotel in Panjim, the capital of Goa, during ThinkFest, a conference hosted by Tehelka attended by celebrities and other journalists. It is not the victim who categorizes the crimes, it is the law. And in this case, the law is clear: what Mr. Tejpal made me included in the legal definition of rape, a woman whose identity cannot be revealed under Indian law, said in a statement after the accusation became public. Mr Tejpal initially expressed regret over the incident, saying it had come as a result of a terrible misreading of the situation. But after the allegations were made, he said he was the victim of a right-wing political revenge and that security camera footage taken outside the elevator supported his version of events. Mr Tejpal, who resigned as editor of Tehelka, spent six months in jail before the Supreme Court of India released him on bail in 2014. Since then, as the issue paved the way through the Indian justice system at a typical glacial pace, Mr Tejpal has largely disappeared from public life. or recent series on Amazon based on a novel he wrote did not include his name in the credit.

