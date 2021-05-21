International
Latest Scottish and UK news at a glance on 21 May
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has described proposals for an Eden Project Dundee as stunning as the charity discovered its favorite spot in the city, reports The Courier.
Plans include turning former Dundee pipelines on East Dock Street into the home of the Eden Projects in Scotland.
The charity for education and the environment has a global garden in the tropical biome in an area the size of 30 football fields at its location in Cornwall and unveiled plans to create Edens across the globe, including the City of Discovery.
City council leader John Alexander has said the impressions of the young artists are incredible and says it proves the Eden Project will be another jewel in the city crown
Scottish tour for kings
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, William and Kate, will make a trip to the memory lane when they visit St Andrews as part of a week-long tour of Scotland.
The pair will rekindle the beautiful memories of their student days with a visit to St Andrews University, the place where they first met 20 years ago, as well as undertaking engagements in other parts of Fife.
The royal couple will be there to meet today’s students and learn how they coped during the pandemic.
Engagement Week across Scotland will see the couple celebrating those who have gone beyond and beyond to support their communities during the pandemic, Kensington Palace has said.
Chemical spillage
Hundreds of fish have been killed after a chemical spill on a burn in Fife.
People have been warned to stay away from Ceres Burn while environmental observer Sepa conducts a full-scale investigation into the incident.
The regulator hopes to prevent any further damage as it ascertains exactly what chemical has entered the combustion.
It is also liaising with other bodies on any potential public health risk.
The last doubt of the Cup for the Saints
The safety of selecting the Scottish Cup final squad has been called into question as Callum Davidson prepares to make a belated decision in his St Johnston’s match for Hampden Park’s match against Hibs on Saturday.
The Perth boss has confirmed that the test results of the first week Covid-19 have given his team a clear.
But even if midweek ones also bring a full set of negatives, the ability of players who have missed training for the best part of two weeks comes into play.
If you were to ask me three weeks ago, I probably had 10 of my first 11 selected in my head for the final, Davidson said.
But now I do not know until Friday afternoon after I saw them train on Friday morning. ”
Legal referendum
Daily records reports that a referendum on Scottish independence hosted by Holyrood may be legal, following a warning from a former Tory MSP.
Former Tory MSP professor Adam Tomkins has said a Holyrood-led independence referendum without the Westminsters agreement could be deemed lawful by judges – in opposition to Scottish leader Douglas Ross.
The former MSP warned trade unionists that the High Court could decide that IndyRef2 is legal as a Draft would only seek the opinion of the Scottish people.
Violence in schools
Meanwhile, sun reports that violence in Scotland schools is “normalizing”, according to a leading teaching union.
The teaching union NASUWT has claimed that “in many schools, verbal and physical abuse of teachers is going unchallenged”.
Secretary-General Patrick Roach wants the Scottish Government to make “strong and clear statements about teachers’ rights to a safe working environment”.
The union will discuss the issue, which it sees as a growing problem, at a Scottish conference on Saturday.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
