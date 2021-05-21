Hope in the midst of darkness! Overall COVID Position Rate Down, 303 Districts See Decline in Last Week





Although India recorded over 2.59 lakh new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, pushing the load to 2,60,31,991, the overall Covid-19 positivity rate continues to decline. The scale is holding out hope that the worst of the second wave has ended with more districts reporting a progressive decline in positivity along with increasing testing over the past three weeks. The good news is, however, alleviated by concerns about the level of positivity remaining high in some 22 states, including West Bengal, Karnataka, Kerala and Andhra Pradesh, reporting over 15% positivity, according to ministry data. health. Although declining levels of positivity are a good sign, progress should be maintained over the coming weeks.

PTI Numbers The number of districts reporting a drop in casualty positivity rose from 210 on April 29-May 5 to 303 districts on May 13-19, the Ministry of Health said on Thursday. He also said that seven states have more than 25 percent positivity of issues. The daily positivity rate dropped to 13.4% on Wednesday, although more than 20.5 loop samples higher in a single day so far were tested from across the country.The number of districts reporting more than 100 daily cases has also dropped from 531 during April 28-May 4 to 430 in the last week. India has witnessed a steady upward trend in weekly tests since mid-February, with average daily tests rising 2.3x in the last 12 weeks, said Lav Agarwal, co-secretary, health ministry.

BCCL Challenges However, the government is concerned about the dual challenge of increasing day-to-day cases and increasing positivity in seven states, including Tamil Nadu and the northeastern states of Meghalaya, Tripura, Manipur, Sikkim, Mizoram and Nagaland. The Indian Medical Research Council (ICMR) expects to increase its testing capacity to 2.5 million per day, from nearly 2 million per day currently at the end of May and to 4.5 million at the end of June. This capacity will be a mixture of rapid antigen test (RAT) and reverse polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR).

PTI Vaccine machine Meanwhile, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said India would have purchased 267 crore doses of Covid vaccine by the end of this year and would be able to inoculate at least its entire adult population, according to an official statement. The minister said that 51 covid vaccines Covid-19 doses will be available by July and 216 crore more between August and December. He urged states to ensure that healthcare and front-line workers are fully vaccinated, as they form vulnerable categories. There is a need to strengthen test facilities in suburban and rural areas, the statement said.

PTI The Union Ministry of Health on Wednesday said those infected with Covid-19 after receiving their first dose of coronavirus vaccine should delay the second dose by 3 months after clinical recovery. The Ministry of Health also recommended Covid-19 vaccination for all breastfeeding women.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos