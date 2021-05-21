The US supports Taiwan access to COVID-19 vaccines





Washington, May 20 (CNA) U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Xavier Becerra voiced his support Thursday for Taiwan to access COVID-19 vaccines at a time when Taipei is battling an escalation of cases reported in place. Becerra posted the message on the HHS Global Affairs Office’s Twitter page after concluding a virtual meeting with Taiwanese Health Minister Chen Shih-chung (), in which they exchanged views on global health issues, including the virus pandemic. coronavirus. “The United States supports Taiwan ‘s ability to access vaccines,” Becerra said in a Twitter message. But the tweet did not say whether the US would actually help Taiwan get the vaccine. Last week, Taiwan’s representative to the US Hsiao Bi-khim () said she is working to ensure that deliveries of the US-produced Moderna COVID-19 vaccine arrive in the country in June. Hsiao, head of Taipei’s Economic and Cultural Representative Office in the United States (TECRO), said the recent rise in household infections has increased the urgency of the situation in Taiwan and has therefore been in contact with U.S. vaccine manufacturers for ensure Taiwan orders are delivered on time. Taiwan has signed contracts to purchase 5.05 million doses of Moderna vaccine, 10 million doses of AstraZeneca and 4.76 million doses of unspecified brands through the COVAX program for a population of more than 23 million. On Wednesday, Taiwan received the delivery of 400,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine, the second group Taiwan has received from the global COVAX vaccine distribution program. Prior to Wednesday’s shipment, Taiwan had received 117,000 doses of vaccine purchased directly from AstraZeneca and 199,200 doses of the same brand supplied through COVAX. Earlier this week, U.S. President Joe Biden said his administration would send an additional 20 million doses of vaccine overseas by the end of June to bring the total to 80 million doses, raising hopes that Taiwan would take advantage of allocations. Commenting on vaccine distributions, White House spokeswoman Jen Paski told a news conference Thursday that the U.S. would conduct distributions evenly, to ensure vaccines reach parts of the world most in need of help and do it in a fair way and there is a regional balance. In addition to the vaccine issue, Becerra also expressed his support for Taiwan’s participation in the World Health Assembly (WHA), which is the decision-making body of the World Health Organization, as an observer. The U.S. supports “Taiwan’s contributions to health security and its return to surveillance on # WHA #LetTaiwanHelp,” the U.S. official said in a note on Twitter. It was the fifth year in a row that Taiwan was not invited to participate in the WHA as an observer. As of Thursday, 13 of Taiwan’s 15 diplomatic allies have proposed to the WHO and asked the organization to issue an invitation to Taipei to participate in the WHA as an observer. Taiwan, whose official name is the Republic of China (Taiwan), left the United Nations in 1971 and the WHO in 1972. Since then, the country has not been able to participate in the WHA, except in 2009-2016, when it participated as an observer through an invitation from the WHO amid the warmest relations of the Taiwan Strait. (By Chiang Chin-yeh, Chung Yu-chen and Frances Huang) Enditem / J

