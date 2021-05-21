Paper: Naval-based missile defense double the cost of ground-based plan: Asahi Shimbun





An offshore-based alternative to the Aegis Ashore ballistic missile defense system could cost taxpayers at least double the rating for the now-abandoned ground-based system, according to an internal Ministry of Defense document. The costs of the planes have not been disclosed to lawmakers, let alone the general public. Not only will it not fulfill its role as an alternative system, but the costs will increase significantly as the benefits of installing the system fall, a government source said. The general public is unlikely to be convinced as taxpayers support the bill. Flying costs were cited as the main reason behind the Defense Ministries ’decision to abandon the Aegis Ashore ground-based missile defense system in June 2020. Government officials had estimated that the total cost of installing and maintaining such two systems to protect Japan would be about 450 billion yen ($ 4.1 billion). In December, the government approved the transfer of Aegis Ashore equipment to two destroyers as an alternative missile defense system. Defense Ministry officials have released information about the estimated cost of installing the equipment on the two destroyers, putting the figure between 480 billion yen and 500 billion yen. But protective equipment also requires constant repair and maintenance. Ministry officials never disclosed what those costs might be. It turns out that an internal document was compiled in November estimating maintenance and repair costs for a 30-year period between 379.2 billion yen and 384.2 billion yen. The figures were based on data provided by the United States and major shipbuilding companies. That would bring the total cost of the offshore-based alternative close to 900 billion yen, or about double what the Aegis Ashore system was originally estimated to cost. Asked about the reported double cost of the offshore-based alternative at a news conference on May 21, Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi said it is difficult to provide detailed figures at this time. The Ministry of Defense document also said that additional undisclosed costs for repair and maintenance could push the total final cost over 1 trillion yen. Ministry sources have said the need to maintain the two destroyers would only make them available for about a third of the year, far from the year-round ballistic missile defense coverage that government officials claimed for the Aegis Ashore system. It is no surprise that the cost of the sea-based alternative has increased. Transferring ground-based missile defense equipment to ships at sea would be an unprecedented project. And there are likely to be other unexplored areas that could further add to the total cost of the sea-based alternative. (This article was compiled from reports by Yoshitaka Ito, Shuhei Shibata, Sotaro Hata and Kaigo Narisawa.)







