Syrian elections cause tension and violence in Lebanon

PHILADELPHIA, USA: A recent headline in the Boston Globe, a leading US newspaper, which reads that US aid to Israel should be a force for peace, has surprised many readers.

The newspaper, in its May 19 edition, published it as part of a tough column by its editorial board, adding: After all, conditional aid to Israel should not be controversial.

Trudy Rubin, a senior columnist for the Philadelphia Inquirer, meanwhile, put Hamas and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on par, saying: By treating Palestinians as trivial, Bibi provoked violence that has killed hundreds of mostly Palestinian civilians and threatened Israeli cities, and cities.

Major television stations, particularly MSNBC and CNN, have had anchors that challenge more Israeli guests than ever before. Pro-Palestinian demonstrations in major US cities, meanwhile, have seen high turnout.

Sarah Nahar, an African-American activist, told Arab News that since 2015, black internationalism had seen an unprecedented revival since the late 1960s.

Since the events in Ferguson (Missouri), there have been many black-led organizations that have traveled to Palestine and learned closely the situation, and have since linked Palestine to the African-American community, she said.

Nahar noted the recent book Except for Palestine by Marc Lemont Hill as shaking American progressives who previously supported all issues of global liberation except Palestine.

Now, however, attitudes are changing. U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders has written in support of Palestinian rights in the New York Times and a group of Congressmen and women, led by New York progressive Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Palestinian-American Democrat Rashida Tlaib and others, have not been shy in clear support of the Palestinians.

The Donald Trumps era created a divide within US political forces over Palestine.

Khaled Elgindy, senior fellow and director of the Palestine Program at the Middle East Institute, agrees that there is a shift taking place in American public opinion on Palestine, which has also been filtered into politics.

We see it in the current division within the Democratic Party; there are progressives who are willing to be more vocal about Palestinian rights and Israeli abuses and there is () the most traditional pro-Israel party setting, he said, adding: (President Joe) Biden seems to be at the end more conservative of the latter

Elgindy warned, however, that the shift has not really translated into any real change in policy. That said, there is now, for the first time in many years, the beginning of a debate over things that were once beyond faint, such as the idea of ​​conditional aid to Israel.

Dan Kurtzer, a former US ambassador to Syria, Israel and Egypt, told Arab News that the situation has changed since 2014.

This conflict was strictly between Israel and Hamas and occurred as a result of disagreements over the Israeli blockade and Hamas’ responsibility for maintaining a ceasefire. This time, the conflict is over Jerusalem Sheikh Jarrah, the status quo and the sanctity of Haram Al-Sharif. Thus, achieving a ceasefire is only a first step in dealing with those Jerusalem issues, Kurtzer said.

The change in demographics in the US seems to have made a difference.

James Zogby, president of the American Arab Institute, told Arab News that changes in the U.S. have been evolving over the past three decades and are a function of demographics.

Democratically, we have blacks, Latinos, Asians, young people and educated women. On the Republican side, her white class, high school, educated high school, born again Christian. On many issues, foreign and domestic, these two groups have views that mirror each other. This gap is growing and will continue to grow.

Some argue, however, that technology has played a larger role.

Jamal Dajani, former communications chief at the office of the Palestinian prime minister, told Arab News that technology made it easier for Palestinians to share images of their suffering in real time, using mobile cameras and social media platforms.

He said: This comes at a time when most people across the globe, not just in the US, no longer rely on corporations or mainstream media for their news; therefore, Israel is no longer able to control the narrative as it once was. The timing of the release of the Human Rights Watch report on April 27 exposing Israel’s apartheid practices has helped shift the sentiment.

Fadi Elsalameen, a former non-resident associate at the Foreign Policy Institute at the Johns Hopkins School of International Studies, told Arab News that this was the first time pro-Palestinian and anti-Netanyahu camps had come together and agreed on a need for change in Palestinian-Israeli dynamics.

The question remains: What happens next, and can this merger lead to current political changes on the ground, he said.