Anwars claims to be procuring unfounded vaccines, says KJ







PETALING JAYA: Covid-19 vaccine program co-ordinating minister Khairy Jamaluddin has denied that pharmaceutical company Pharmaniaga is monopolizing the procurement of vaccines in the country, saying the company only oversees the procurement of the Sinovac vaccine from China. He was responding to a viral video by opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim, who had claimed, among other things, that the government wanted to control the supply and procurement of vaccines through Pharmaniaga. Khairy, who is the minister of science, technology and innovation and a member of the cabinet in charge of the Covid-19 National Immunization Program, said the allegations were baseless and unfair. He said that by law, every vaccine needed a local product registration holder – a local company that makes a request to the National Pharmaceutical Regulatory Agency (NPRA) for vaccine approval. For Sinovac, the local registrant of the product is Pharmaniaga, he said in a video on his Facebook page last night. However, he said, there have been several local companies interested in securing Chinas Sinopharm vaccine approvals. For this, we are open to any pair of skills, and information or clinical data to register the Sinopharm vaccine in the NPRA. He claimed that the government was not seeking to control the procurement of vaccines by states or private enterprises, adding that the government was “simply prioritizing procurement” for the immunization program. After that, anyone who wants to buy from any NPRA-approved vaccine manufacturer is free to do so. The private sector had already begun discussions with the international ministry of trade and industry on purchasing vaccines for their workers. Khairy said the government will open vaccinations for industries soon, during Phase 3 of the program (for the general public over 18). This issue is already in our plans. Just now we want to complete vaccinations for Phase 2 beneficiaries, consisting of the elderly, patients with chronic diseases and the disabled. He also said he had previously invited Anwar to a question-and-answer session on the immunization program for all MPs, but he did not attend. Instead, he has now made a viral video of making baseless allegations, which clearly shows his lack of understanding of the issue, he said.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos