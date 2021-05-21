Sri Lankan parliament approves bill on Port City project, undertaken by Chinese firm





COLOMBO, May 21 (Xinhua) – The Sri Lankan Parliament on Thursday approved the Draft Law of the Port City Economic Commission with 149 votes in favor and 58 against, local media reported. The Port City bill formally declares 269 acres of land reclaimed from the ocean and annexed to the city of Colombo as Sri Lanka’s first special economic zone (SEZ) for service-oriented industries. Under the bill, a commission appointed by the President will be set up to run the SEZ. The new law will allow businesses to operate in any known foreign currency within Port City. After the Port City bill was introduced in parliament on April 8, 1919 the petitions were filed in the Supreme Court of Sri Lanka. The Supreme Court ruling was sent to parliament on Tuesday, saying the bill could be passed by a simple majority provided the key clauses were amended to confirm the country’s constitution. Parliamentary debates took place on Wednesday and Thursday, after which a majority of lawmakers voted to pass the amended bill in line with recommendations from the Supreme Court. Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa told Parliament on Wednesday that the Port City project would create 200,000 jobs in the first five years, mostly for Sri Lankan nationals. He said the Port City bill provides a competitive framework for attracting investment. China Harbor Engineering Company (CHEC) Port City Colombo (Pvt) Ltd., a subsidiary of CHEC undertaking the project, said the bill provides a progressive framework to ensure the ease of doing business and will help catalyze foreign investment. direct (FDI) and export services to the Asian country. Colombo Port City Sales and Marketing Director Yamuna Jayaratne said Sri Lanka already enjoys some advantages in the cost of doing business compared to established and mature service centers like Hong Kong, China and Dubai. Colombo is planned to become a major financial and service center in South Asia. Enditem







