Supreme Court upholds IBC provisions applicable to corporate debtors’ personal guarantors

The Supreme Court today upheld the provisions of the Bankruptcy and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 which applies to personal guarantors of corporate debtors.

Composite ornament Judges L. Nageswara Rao and S. Ravindra Bhat the adoption of a resolution plan in relation to a corporate debtor does not work in order to settle the obligations of personal guarantors (to corporate debtors).

Stoli dismissed the petition announcing the challenge of 15.11.2019 and the Bankruptcy and Bankruptcy Regulation (Request for Judicial Authority for the Personal Guarantor Bankruptcy Settlement Process), 2019. The Writers’ Applicants had also requested a statement that Section 95, 96, 99, 100, 101 of the Bankruptcy and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 are unconstitutional insofar as they apply to personal guarantors of corporate debtors. Last year, the Court transferred to itself the claim which was originally filed before the Delhi High Court and other Supreme Courts.

The main assertion raised by the applicants was that notification is an exercise of excessive delegation as the Central Government has no authority to impose conditions on the implementation of the Code. It was further asserted that the application of Sections 78, 79, 94-187 and so on. In terms of the contested notification of the Code only in relation to personal guarantors are the powers given to the Central Government ultra powerful.

In its judgment, the court ruled that the parliamentary intent in issuing the notice was to treat personal guarantors differently from other categories of individuals. The court noted as follows:

“100 … The intimate connection between such individuals and the corporate entities to which they were guaranteed, as well as the possibility of carrying out two separate processes in different forums, with its uncertain accompanying results, led to the carving of personal guarantors as a separate species of individuals, for whom the judicial authority was ordinary with the corporate debtor for whom they had a guarantee.The fact that the bankruptcy process in Part III will apply to individuals, while the process with respect to corporate debtors, i set out in Part II should apply to such corporate persons, does not lead to inconsistencies.On the other hand, there seem to be strong reasons why the bankruptcy litigation forum, the provisions of which are different – should be common, i.e. through the NCLT.As noted during the hearing, the NCLT would be able to take into account the whole picture, as it were, of the nature of the assets available, or during the P the corporate debtor bankruptcy process, or even later; this would facilitate the CoC in drawing up realistic plans, taking into account the possibility of fulfilling part of the creditors’ obligations by the personal guarantors. “,

101. In view of the above discussion, it is concluded that the contested notification is not a case of legislative exercise, or that it represents an impermissible and selective application of the provisions of the Code. There is no obligation in the Code to make it, at the same time, applicable to all individuals, (including personal guarantors) or not at all. There is a sufficient indication in the Code – from Section 2 (e), Section 5 (22), Section 60 and Section 179 – that personal guarantors, although part of a larger group of individuals, should be their internal connection to corporate debtors, treated differently, through the same litigation and by the same forum (though not bankruptcy provisions) as such corporate debtors. Notices under Section 1 (3), (issued before the contested notice is issued) disclose that the Code entered into force in stages, given the categories of persons to whom its provisions would apply. The contested notification similarly, inter alia, makes the provisions of the Code apply in relation to personal guarantors to corporate debtors, as another such category of persons to whom the Code has been extended. It has been ascertained that the contested notice was issued within the competence given by the Parliament and during its valid exercise. The exercise of power in issuing the contested notice under Section 1 (3) is therefore not ultra vires; the notice is valid. “

Another assertion was that the contested notice, by applying the Code only to personal guarantors, removes the protection afforded by law; referred to Sections 128, 133 and 140 of the Contract Act; the claimants submitted that once a settlement plan is accepted, the corporate debtor is discharged from liability. Consequently, the guarantor, whose liability is in cooperation with the principal debtor, ie. The corporate debtor is also discharged from all liabilities. In this regard, the jeweler noted as follows:

“111. In view of the above discussion, it is considered that the adoption of a resolution plan does not ipso facto release a personal guarantor (of a corporate debtor) from its or his obligations under the guarantee contract. As held by this court, the release or the discharge of a principal borrower from the debt owed to his creditor, by an involuntary process, i.e. by the operation of law, or due to liquidation or bankruptcy proceedings, does not remove the guarantor / guarantor of his or her liability or which arises from an independent contract “.

Case: Lalit Kumar Jain v. Bankruptcy and Bankruptcy Board of India

Citation: LL 2021 SC 257

Koram: Lawyers L. Nageswara Rao and S. Ravindra Bhat

Click here to read / Download the Trial