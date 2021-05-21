Spain will welcome British tourists next week without entering quarantine





Spain will welcome British holidaymakers from next week without the need for quarantine upon arrival. The Spanish government confirmed in a state bulletin on Friday that they will follow in the footsteps of neighboring Portugal – where UK tourists do not need to be isolated when entering – from Monday, May 24th. However Spain is on the UK Department of Transport ‘amber’ travel list. This means that although they no longer need to be isolated in Spain, once travelers return to England, they must quarantine at home or in the country where they are staying for 10 days. The request also includes taking a Covid-19 test on or before the second day and after or after the eighth day upon arrival back in the country. Passengers arriving in Spain must also submit a Covid PCR negative test – taken within 72 hours of boarding. Blocking measures are also in place in the hot tourist area, such as social distancing and the mandatory use of face masks in public spaces. Guidelines from the Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) currently advise against all travel, except essential ones, to Spain, including the Balearic Islands but excluding the Canary Islands, based on the current Covid-19 risk assessment. At a coronavirus conference on Downing Street on Wednesday, Health Secretary Matt Hancock stressed that places on the amber and red lists were not suitable destinations for a foreign holiday. Mr Hancock defended governments taking a cautious approach to international travel restrictions as a result of the higher rate of the virus in continental Europe and the vaccination program it seeks to advance further before vacations abroad are safe.





(Image: AP)

He said most areas of Europe have a higher virus rate than in the UK and a much more significant presence of the so-called disturbing variant of South Africa. “That is why we have chosen to put only Portugal outside continental Europe on the green list,” he said. “In the latest data, a portion of the South African variant in France was about five percent, and so we kept it on the amber list.” He said that visiting a sick family member or attending a funeral of someone close to you were two excuses to travel to a place on the ‘amber list’ of Governments. It is advisable before each foreign trip to check the requirements for your chosen destination and check the travel tips listed on the Foreign Office and Commonwealth Office (FCO) website.







