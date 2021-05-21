Andhra Pradesh: Thousands of people in the village of Krishnapatnam for the benefit of a wonderful cure for Covid-19 | News Amaravati





NELLORE: Thousands of people gathered in the village of Krishnapatnam in the Nellore district of Andhra Pradesh on Friday for treatment with Ayurveda that promises to cure Covid.

The herbal medicine Krishnapatnam made headlines when hundreds of people claimed to have fully recovered from Covid-19 only after taking the medicine distributed by the former Anandaiah village sarcophagus.

News of herbal remedies working as a miracle drug against Covid-19 spread like wildfire across the state, causing thousands to return to the countryside.

All roads leading to the village of Krishnapatnam were virtually packed with hundreds of vehicles, including ambulances.

The announcement by local legislator Kakani Goverdhan Reddys to resume the distribution of medicines had caused the flow of haste in the village.

People started gathering in the village from the early hours.

Although lawmaker Goverdhan Reddy had personally visited the village to begin distribution, organizers temporarily postponed the program after a heavy push of people in the village.

The district police administration deployed additional police forces to Krishnapatnam to manage the crowd.

According to initial estimates, more than 40,000 people arrived in the village seeking medicine from Anandaiah.

However, the former sarpanch said they could distribute the formulation to about 3,000-4,000 people.

They explained to the waiting crowd that preparing medicine for several thousand people was not possible for such a short duration.

Hundreds of vehicles blocked in narrow lanes leading to the village of Krishnapatnam.

People walk for about 3 km leaving their vehicles on the road to get medicines.

Surprisingly, many ambulances with oxygen-supported patients have also arrived in the village.

Confirmation from the official committee, which investigated the preparation of the medicine by Anandaiah and also noticed oxygen saturation levels rising from 85 to 95 within minutes of administering the eye drops containing the herbal medicine, seemed to have pushed people to oxygen support to rush to the village.

The district administration made detailed adjustments to ensure that visitors follow the rate of social distance while taking medication.

However, the crowd exceeded all official estimates as the makeshift shelters could not accommodate them all.

Hundreds of people waited for hours in the scorching heat.

Patients from a Covid-19 ward at GGH, Nellore reported having checked in to reach Krishnapatnam.

]We received a report that about 20 patients from the Covid treatment ward were discharged late Thursday. We are not aware of where they have gone, said district medical and health officer Dr S Rajyalakshmi.

However, sources confirmed that they all rushed to Krishnapatnam.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos