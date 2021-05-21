Abubakar Shekau: Nigerian military investigating reports that Boko Haram leader died by blowing up to avoid capture





Shekau, the longtime leader of the extremist group – also known as Jama’atu Ahlus-Sunnah Lidda’Awati Wal Jihad (JAS) – has developed a uprising in northeastern Nigeria for more than a decade.

There have been numerous reports across the Nigerian media on Thursday claiming he had died by suicide rather than being taken alive after clashes with a rival group. Other reports from the international news media suggested he was either dead or seriously injured.

However, this is not the first time Shekau has been declared dead, only to later reappear in the video mocking his wrongdoers.

Nigerian Army spokesman Mohammed Yerima told CNN in a message that the military is “still investigating” Shekau’s reported death.

Seyi Adetayo, a former Nigerian State Services Officer, his secret service equivalent, and the founder of the intelligence group Eons Intelligence, told CNN that he had heard of Shekau’s death from Nigerian intelligence sources. “The military will not confirm his death publicly because of what has happened in the past. It was embarrassing for the military when they announced he had died before. They knew he was seriously injured at the time, but thought he would not survive the injury. “ A source close to Boko Haram told CNN that he learned that Shekau died Wednesday night after a suicide vest he was wearing exploded. The source is not involved in the group’s activities, but has had close contacts over the years with some of its members. The source told CNN that Shekau was tracked to his hiding place in the Sambisa forest and sought to surrender and seek allegiance to the Islamic State of West Africa, (ISWAP) a group that broke away from Boko Haram in 2016 to be regarding ISIS. Shekau was surrounded by ISWAP commanders who had disarmed many Boko Haram fighters during clashes between the two groups during Ramadan celebrations, the source said. Adetayo added that his death would signal the end of Boko Haram or JAS, which gained international fame in 2014 after the abduction 276 schoolgirls in Chibok, Borno State . Over 100 of the girls remain missing to this day. “It’s the end of an era for JAS but the beginning of a new era. ISWAP is a more formidable enemy. They have a strong international network. “Many of the commanders in JAS had problems with Shekau before and some of his commanders moved to ISWAP and gave them intelligence,” Adetayo said.

