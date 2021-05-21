Qureshi emphasizes Pakistan’s unwavering support for Palestine in meeting with UN chief

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi reiterated Pakistan’s unwavering support for the Palestinian cause in a meeting with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Thursday, according to a statement from the Foreign Office (FO).

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly (UNGA) special session on Palestine with FM Qureshi in New York as part of “Pakistan’s extensive diplomatic efforts to mobilize international support for the Palestinians,” the report said. Associated Press in Pakistan.

“During the meeting, the Foreign Minister expressed deep concern over the situation in the occupied Palestinian territories caused by the Israeli aggression against the Palestinian people, resulting in over 250 deaths, including dozens of women and children.

“The Foreign Minister underlined that his visit to New York to attend the UNGA session on Palestine was an expression of Pakistan’s unwavering support for the legitimate cause of the Palestinian people for their right to self-determination,” the FO statement said. .

He added that the UN Secretary-General welcomed the recent announcement of a ceasefire and also expressed hope that he could help revive efforts for a “negotiated solution to the Palestinian issue”.

During the meeting, the Foreign Minister also raised the issue of Indian-occupied Kashmir (IoK) and briefed the UN Secretary-General on “grave human rights and the humanitarian situation in the IoK including the continued illegal detention of Kashmiri political leaders and extrajudicial killings “.

“The foreign minister said the re-initiation of the 2003 ceasefire understanding between Pakistan and India along the line of control was a welcome step. Pakistan wanted normal relations with India. However, the burden was on India to take steps to establish “an environment for meaningful engagement,” the statement said.

He also urged the UN Secretary-General to resolve the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with the UN statute and relevant UN Security Council (UNSC) resolutions.

Qureshi further stressed Pakistan’s constructive efforts to facilitate the Afghan peace process and expressed his hope that “the Afghan parties will seize the opportunity and reach a comprehensive, negotiated political solution, resulting in lasting peace and security in Afghanistan.” .

The issue of the growing wave of intolerance, discrimination, violence and Islamophobia against Muslims was also addressed during the meeting between the two, and the Foreign Minister stressed the need for the relevant UN bodies to address the challenge.

He also called for effective measures to be taken against “the threat posed by violent nationalist, supremacist, far-right and far-right groups and ideologies”.

Meeting with the president of UNGA

Qureshi also held a meeting with UNGA President Volkan Bozkir, the FO statement said.

He thanked the president for convening the UNGA session to discuss the Palestinian issue and expressed his hope that the session “should express its determination to act especially when the UN is unable to fulfill its core responsibility towards maintaining peace and security.” international “.

“Ai [FM Qureshi] said the entire Pakistani nation was outraged by the use of insensitive and disproportionate Israeli force against innocent Palestinians and reiterated Pakistan ‘s calls for an immediate ceasefire and to ensure Israel’ s full compliance with international humanitarian and human rights law. human, “the FO statement said.

Qureshi also raised the issue of the IoK in his meeting with the president and called for a solution to the issue of “lasting peace in South Asia”.

He “deeply appreciated” the role of the president in leading UNGA during Covid-19. Bozkir thanked Qureshi for his invitation to Pakistan, adding that he could not wait to visit Pakistan from 26 to 28 May.

Meeting with the Saudi Foreign Minister

FM Qureshi also held a bilateral meeting with Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud on the sidelines of the UNGA special meeting, according to a statement from the FO.

Qureshi expressed the “deep gratitude” of the people and government of Pakistan for the leadership of Saudi Arabia on the Palestinian issue and for convening an urgent meeting of the executive committee of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) at the level of foreign ministers on May 16.

During the meeting with his Saudi counterpart, FM Qureshi also recalled the joint Pakistan-Saudi Arabia statement issued during Prime Minister Imran Khan’s recent visit to the country which reaffirmed “the two brotherly countries’ common perspectives on the Palestinian issue”.

“FM Qureshi strongly condemned the Israeli provocations; the forced and illegal expulsions of Palestinians from their homes; the attack on Palestinian worshipers at the holy mosque Al Aqsa in the month of Ramadan; and indiscriminate airstrikes against Palestinians.

“[The] The Foreign Minister also reaffirmed the full support of Pakistanis for the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people, in particular their right to self-determination and the establishment of an independent, viable and border-bound Palestinian state before 1967 and East Jerusalem as its capital. , in accordance with [the] the relevant UN and OIC resolutions, “the FO statement said.

The two foreign ministers further discussed issues related to various aspects of bilateral relations between the two countries.

Meeting with FM of Kuwait

FM Qureshi further held a meeting with the Minister of Foreign Affairs and the Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs Sheikh Dr. Ahmed Nasser Al-Mohammed Al-Sabah on the sidelines of the UNGA special meeting.

The two foreign ministers expressed “their deep concern” during the meeting at the deteriorating situation in the occupied Palestinian territories due to Israeli aggression which had resulted in the death of more than 250 civilians, including over 60 children.

Underlining Pakistan ‘s position, FM Qureshi stated that peace in the Middle East can only be achieved through a just solution to the Palestinian question based on a viable, independent and border – close Palestinian state before 1967 and Al Quds Al Sharif as its capital, “said a statement from FO.

While discussing bilateral relations between the countries, Qureshi called for greater co-operation on issues of common interest in regional and international forums along with further co-operation in various fields including food security, agriculture, poultry, livestock, tourism and research. of oil.

“Pakistan gives high priority to its fraternal ties with Kuwait, which are firmly rooted in common values ​​and common interests in many areas.

“Regular leadership-level exchanges give further impetus to excellent bilateral relations and deepen mutual co-operation,” the FO statement said.