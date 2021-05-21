Cancellation of CBSE 2021 Board Exams: Notices and Highlights





The Central Board of Secondary Education has not yet issued any final decision regarding the cancellation or further postponement of the CBSE 2021 Class 12 board exams, but is currently reviewing the Covid-19 situation across the country. Students and parents have spoken out against taking the CBSE 2021 board exams amid the pandemic and are urging the central government to cancel the exams by running a social media campaign supporting the cause. The CBSE 2021 Board exams for Grade 10 and 12 students were scheduled to begin May 4 but were postponed due to the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic. No new exam dates have yet been issued by the national board. While announcing the postponement of the Class 12 exams, the CBSE stated that the situation would be reviewed and the final decision regarding the conduct of the exams would be issued on 1 June. Class 10 board exams have been canceled by the CBSE. Students, parents against CBSE board exams Students and parents have pushed for the cancellation of CBSE Class 12 board exams, stating that conducting physical exams in the midst of the pandemic will be dangerous for students and their families. The National Council of CBSE Schools has also come forward to propose canceling CBSE Board exams in the physical way for Class 12 students. The council has suggested alternative exam models for students during this pandemic. The council said, We think the exam should be conducted even if it is delayed, perhaps even using alternative exam models. A decision to hold the exams will solve the anxiety of students and parents. Many of them were eagerly awaiting entry into good quality professional institutions. PIL support board exams A PIL has been filed in the Supreme Court by Tony Joseph, a teacher from Kerala, supporting the development of CBSE board exams. In his PIL, he said removing board exams could be unfair to students. He said, the Class 12 Exam is an integral part of a student’s life and important for admission to higher education institutions. People who support conducting board exams are saying its cancellation could hamper the education system. Subsequently, a request was filed by parents and teachers, requesting that the High Court intervene and take action against conducting CBSE board exams in the midst of the pandemic, as physical exams could turn into super-dispersive events. Will CBSE 2021 board exams be canceled? Although students across the country are pushing for the cancellation of Grade 12, Grade 12, 2021 board exams, the Central Board of Secondary Education has not issued any statement in this regard. The final decision in this regard will be issued by June 1. While addressing the cancellation of the exams, the CBSE said, it was clarified that no such decision has been made in relation to the CBSE Class 12 exams that are speculated in certain sections of the media. Any decision taken in this regard will be formally communicated to the public. Recently, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal held a virtual meeting with state secretaries of education, where he asked them to submit their suggestions regarding conducting the next Class 12 board exams across the country. Read: CBSE Class 10 Board Exam Outcome Likely in July: Exam Controller Read: CBSE Revises CBSE 2021 Class 10 Board Board Schedule Schedule

