International
Pro-Palestinian Demonstrators Gather at Israeli Consulate in SF in Direction of Ceasefire
Israel, however, has long been one of America’s strongest allies, prompting Biden to proceed cautiously with the administration this week. repeating its position that Israel has a right to defend itself.
Since the latest Israeli-Palestinian conflict erupted on May 10, coalitions of Palestinian advocacy groups in dozens of cities across the US have rallied, raised funds for displaced Palestinians, and pushed for a boycott of Israeli trade. Earlier this week, an Israeli-owned transport company chose not to anchor one of its tankers in the Port of Oakland, following pressure from activists in the Gulf Area.
“This is the result of years of organization,” Hage said. “It’s an extraordinary testament to the organization that the Palestinian movement has formed around the world.”
AROC and other organizations like this Palestinian Youth Movement (PYM) have also produced in recent days social media content related to the conflict for further awareness among those unfamiliar with the situation.
“The Palestinians and allies really took action on social media to counter the silence we have seen since Nakba,” said Zeyad Elomari, 27, a member of the PYM Bay Area chapter, referring to the displacement of some 750,000 Palestinians immediately. after the founding of Israel in 1948.
Elomar says his grandfather was among the displaced from their homes to what is now Israel, and the painful legacy of this lives on in his family.
“I was born a refugee, my grandfather was born a refugee, and his descendants are refugees, because we are not allowed in our homeland and [to] we live there if we want to do that, “he said.
Elomar says that as his parents’ generation grows, he and his peers have a responsibility to continue marching and organizing around the world to seek the liberation and well-being of the Palestinian people.
“It is extremely important that we keep alive our traditions and culture and our political identity because asserting our existence as Palestinians is the most important act of resistance,” he said.
Leiya Kadah, 18, a high school student who also attended Tuesday’s rally in San Francisco, says her efforts to support the Palestinian organization are rooted in what her family has taught her about faith and justice. .
“My parents have always taught me that in Islam, the least you can do if you see injustice: If you can fight it, then fight it,” she said. “If you can stop it with your words, stop it with your words.”
Kadah says she has participated in demonstrations of Palestinian solidarity with her family since she was in first grade and has never tired of marching. “The least you can do when you see injustice is to feel in your heart that this is something that is not right,” she said.
Ellen Brotsky, 68, a Bay Area Chapter volunteer The Jewish voice for peace, who also attended Tuesday’s rally, has helped organize Palestinian solidarity efforts for decades.
As a Jewish person, she says, she feels responsible for having conversations with Jews from different generations about the importance of staying in solidarity with other oppressed people and how to actually do so, further, not to reduce Israel’s security.
“Jewish security does not come from a Zionist colonial state of Israel,” she said. “It comes from solidarity with anyone who is oppressed by racism, by the colonialism of the colonists.”
Brotsky says she continues to learn from young Jewish activists who have had to navigate difficult political conversations with their families about the issue. For him, organization has become a space in which multiple generations can learn from each other while expressing care and compassion.
“We want to call on the Jewish community. We understand what has been given, the trauma,” she said. “It takes time, it takes patience. It also takes principles. It takes a lot of organizational work.”
KQED’s Joe Fitzgerald Rodriguez, Sarah Hossaini, NPR’s Merrit Kennedy and The Associated Press contributed to this story.
This story has been updated.
picture credit
