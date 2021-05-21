United Nations calls for support for its Nepal Covid-19 emergency response plan





The United Nations on Friday launched the Nepal Covid-19 Response Plan calling for Rs 9.7 billion ($ 83.7 million) in financial support to mobilize an emergency response over the next three months to help 750,000 Nepalis more vulnerable affected by the pandemic. . Issuing a press release, the international body said the plan was approved by the Nepal Country Humanitarian Team and the Nepalese Government Covid-19 Crisis Management Center. Sara Beysolow Nyanti, UN Resident Coordinator, said there was no time to lose and the current explosion is having a devastating impact not only on health but on all sectors, hitting the poorest and most marginalized people hardest in Nepalese society. The Covid-19 Response Plan we are launching today requires swift action and international solidarity that is much needed to save lives and prevent unnecessary suffering today, tomorrow and in the difficult weeks to come, Nyanti said. We have no time to lose. Nepal has seen a massive increase in Covid-19 cases since mid-April. The country for recent weeks has averaged about 8,000 cases per day with about 44 percent positivity rate. Experts have suggested that the number of new cases and fatalities may be much higher than what the government reports. As of Thursday, 488,645 cases had been registered in the country with 115,852 active cases. The Ministry of Health and Population announced on Thursday that 8,227 new infections and 190 Covid-19-related fatalities were reported in the previous 24 hours alone. The death toll now stands at 5,847. According to the UN statement, the Nepal Covid-19 Response Plan combines priority response activities as defined by the Covid-19 Preparedness and Response Plan to address the health and humanitarian consequences of the pandemic. The Government of Nepal is leading the response, but capacity has been extended to the breaking point and international solidarity is urgently needed to help the most vulnerable people with life-saving activities in health, food security, education, food, shelter, protection and water and sanitation, read the statement. The representative of the World Health Organization in Nepal, Dr Rajesh Sambhajirao Pandav also called for international solidarity to fight pandemic needs, according to the statement. The recent increase in cases has resulted in an unprecedented need for medical supplies including oxygen, medicine, a ventilator, diagnostic equipment and vaccines, Pandev said, urging Nepal’s friends from around the world to come forward and help meet hourly needs Likewise, Elke Wisch, UNICEF Representative for Nepal, stating that the steep increase in cases has overwhelmed the fragile health system of Nepal, called for a response to the immediate health crisis to help save lives. We cannot forget the wider devastating impact that Covid-19 currently has on children and young people in Nepal. They are being cut off by vital support networks, losing parents and carers and seeing scenes that no child should ever see, Wisch said. We must unite, nationally and internationally, if we are to prevent aborted childhoods in Nepal from being lost for good.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos