Man arrested in India for calling on Facebook to raise the flag of Palestine | News from the Israel-Palestine conflict

Police in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh have arrested a Muslim man who had called on social media to raise the Palestinian flag at home and in vehicles in solidarity with the Israeli offensive in Gaza.

Senior police overseer in Azamgarh districts Sudhir Kumar Singh told Al Jazeera that they had arrested the man, identified as Yasir Akhtar, after he posted a message on his Facebook page, calling on residents in his village of Saraimeer to display the flag after congregational prayers on Friday.

He was running a page and he made the viral message through Facebook that after Friday prayers, people should raise flags in their vehicles and homes, Singh said, adding that the man has been arrested and sent to jail.

Yasir Akhtar who was arrested in Azamgarh [Photo released by Uttar Pradesh police]

This is an overcrowded area and many Muslim sects live here. Making a mass appeal after prayers may have resulted in violence. If he wanted to raise a flag, he could have, but calling others is not fair. Many people opposed it, so we had to take action.

More than 230 Palestinians, including at least 65 children, were killed in 11 days in the Gaza Strip as Israeli forces repeatedly bombed Hamas properties and apartment buildings in the besieged and impoverished territory.

At least 12 Israelis were also killed after thousands of rockets were fired by Hamas, the group that rules the Strip.

The Israeli military campaign had sparked massive solidarity protests around the world, with demonstrators calling for action against Israel for violating international law and the sanctions that would be imposed on it.

Early Friday, the Israeli cabinet and Hamas agreed on an Egyptian-brokered ceasefire to end the 11-day conflict.

The act of balancing the tissues

While many people in India have expressed their solidarity with the people of Palestine, New Delhi was seen doing a balancing act on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict during an open session of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) held against the backdrop of the Gaza bombings on Sunday.

At the hearing, India, a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council, reiterated its strong support for the just Palestinian cause and its unwavering commitment to resolving the two states.

TS Tirumurti, India’s permanent representative to the UN, condemned the rocket attacks from Gaza but made no direct reference to the disproportionate Israeli bombing of the territory.

India’s policy on the world’s longest-running conflict has shifted from being unequivocally pro-Palestinian for the first four decades, to a tense act of balancing its three-decade-old friendly ties with Israel, wrote Nirupama Subramanian at The Indian Express. Thursday.

In recent years, India’s position has also been perceived as pro-Israel.

In fact, India’s act of balancing did not seem to have gone well with Israel. In a tweet, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who has a good rapport with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi, thanked the 25 countries he said were staying with Israel, but made no reference to India.

This, despite many parliamentarians and followers of the right-wing Modis Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) openly showing their support for Israel and its military campaign against Palestine.

Uttar Pradesh The most populous state of India with almost 220 million inhabitants, almost one-fifth of them are Muslim run by BJP.

Standing for Palestine is seen as a crime

Yasir’s brother, Muhammad Shadab, told Al Jazeera that his brother had copied the message of solidarity on his Facebook page.

He had corrected himself in a second post that it was not intended for people in India but that he had copied (the message) It was in Gaza where people were asked to raise flags, he said.

But if Muslims are suffering somewhere, I believe it is not wrong to support them and speak out against injustice.

Shadab said the family will try to secure guarantees for Yasir, 34, who has three children and runs a shoe business in Azamgarh.

Talha Ahmad Rashadi, an Azamgarh-based lawyer, told Al Jazeera that the charges are not too serious and he could be given bail.

Though what he did was not illegal, but then you are in Uttar Pradesh, he said, calling the allegations political.

Palestine is a friendly nation with India and we have officially supported the Palestinian cause. This issue will not stand anywhere in the court of law.

Last week, Indian-administered Kashmir police arrested 20 people for taking a pro-Palestinian protest in the main city of Srinagar.

Graffiti painted by a Kashmiri artist in Srinagar who was removed by police [Courtesy: Mudasir Guls family]

Among those arrested was artist Mudasir Gul, who had drawn an inscription saying We are Palestine in bold, white letters at the gates of a canal of the Yhelum River. The graffiti showed a woman crying face, her head wrapped in the Palestinian flag.

Seventeen of them were released after three days with a warning not to hold such protests in the future.

Activists say the BJP is revealing its double standards by arresting people to show support for the people occupied in Palestine.

Currently, India is led by the right wing party. India has an official stance where they support Palestine, but many right-wing leaders and their followers are supporting Israel showing its double standards, Muhammad Asif Khan told Al Jazeera.

Right-wing people get angry when Muslims in India show their support for Palestine. The general atmosphere is hostile to Muslims.

Khan said Palestinian supporters in India are being portrayed as supporters of terrorism.

When they (BJP) themselves support Israel, no one calls them. Everyone in the world who cares about human rights stands for Palestine. But in India it is being seen as a crime.