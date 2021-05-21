Vaccines, raw material supplies will be the main part of Jaishankars’ visit to US | Latest India News

Covid-19 vaccines and the continuing impact of US law on vaccine raw material exports are expected to be evident in Secretary of State S Jaishankars’ interactions with senior US officials during his visit to the US next week. .

Jaishankar will meet with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in New York and Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Washington as part of his May 24-28 visit to the United States, the State Department announced on Friday.

He will also meet cabinet members and senior Biden administration officials dealing with bilateral relations and will have two interactions with business forums on economic and Covid-related co-operation between India and the US, the ministry said in a statement. short.

People familiar with the developments said on condition of anonymity that the ways to increase India’s procurement and production of Covid-19 vaccines have been decided to be a key part of the ministers’ interactions with his American interlocutors.

This will include discussions on the distribution of vaccines from US reserves of 80 million doses to be distributed by June, said one of the people mentioned above.

The continuing impact of the U.S. Defense Production Act, which was summoned by President Joe Biden in February to limit exports of vaccine raw materials, is also expected to figure in discussions, people said.

The US has not imposed a ban on vaccine raw materials and they diverted some of the raw materials from their orders in India, but this has resulted in raw materials coming in dribs and drabs, a second person said. .

Indian vaccine manufacturers say they cannot draw up plans to increase production in a big way until they are provided with raw material supplies in a timely manner, the second person added.

Although the State Department did not provide details of Jaishankars’ scheduled meetings with business leaders, people did not rule out the possibility of interactions with representatives of major U.S. vaccine manufacturers such as Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson.

The US recently announced it plans to distribute 20 million doses of Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines from its surplus stocks by the end of June. This will be in addition to the 60 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine which is not authorized for use in the US and will be donated after cleaning by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Gayle Smith, US Covid-19 Global Response Coordinator, has said a significant portion of the 80 million doses will be distributed through the WHO-supported COVAX facility. U.S. officials have also spoken of plans for joint production of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine in India.

The people mentioned above said that India is expecting doses from the US both through COVAX and directly. Reports have said India is lobbying to get at least 35% of AstraZeneca 60 million doses.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Arindam Bagchi said on Thursday India is engaged with US units in procuring vaccines and producing them in India afterwards.

This will be Jaishankars’ second personal meeting with Blinken since they held talks on the sidelines of a G7 foreign ministers meeting in London on May 3, and will allow them to discuss issues such as resilient supply chains. , US withdrawal from Afghanistan, India pulling military blockade with China and Indo-Pacific, people said.