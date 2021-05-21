Mirwaiz, Lone recalled on death anniversaries

Srinagar, May 21 (UNI) Mirwaiz Moulvi Muhammad Farooq and the founder of the Peoples’ Conference (GN) Abdul Gani Lone were remembered on Friday after on this day they were killed by unidentified gunmen in 1990 and 2002 respectively in Srinagar.

All roads leading to the courtyard of the Martyrs’ Tomb in Eidgah in the lower town, where the two leaders were buried, were closed by security forces and police personnel since last night to prevent any gathering there.

Mediators were also not allowed to photograph the area by security forces who had closed the barbed wire roads and parked bullet-proof vehicles in the middle of the streets. However, the Eidgah road leading to the SK Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) in Soura was open and only those with medical emergency and doctors and paramedics were allowed after verifying their documents and Identity Cards (ID).

Meanwhile, former Prime Ministers – Dr Farooq Abdullah, his son Omar Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti – and leaders of various political parties, including the Apni Party (AP), the National Conference (NC), the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), the Conference of Peoples (PC), the Hurriyat Moderate Conference (HC) and the Awami Action Committee (AAC) in addition to several social and religious organizations have paid homage to Mirwaiz and Lone on the anniversaries of their deaths.

Mirwaiz was killed by unidentified gunmen at his Nigeen home in Srinagar on this day in 1990. However, the alleged shooting by paramilitary forces at Mirwaiz’s funeral procession in Gujawara near Islamia College left about 60 people dead.

The former minister and founder of PC Lone was killed by gunmen on this day in 2002 when he was leaving home after paying homage to Mirwaiz in Eidgah.

Mirwaiz Muhammad Farooq is the father of the chairman of the Hurriyat Moderate Conference (HC) Mirwaiz Omar Farooq, who has been under house arrest since August 4, 2019, a day before the center repealed Articles 370 and 35A in addition to splitting Jammu and Kashmir into two territories of the Union (UT).

Both leaders were remembered by political parties and their followers in the valley, where no Fateha Khawani congregation could be organized due to the rule of the clock in the crowns in the Kashmir valley, including Srinagar.

However, PC chairman Sajjad Gani Lone, who was a minister in the PDP-BJP coalition government from the saffron party quota, recalling Abdul Gani Lone said his father was killed to express his ideas, speaking the truth which is as rare now as it was then

Without mentioning anyone he said, but what gives me a little consolation is that those who opposed and created that false confession that culminated when my father was killed – this crowd some of them still alive were better off dead than alive.

Going to the micro-blogging site Twitter Sajjad Lone said, “Remembering my father Abdul Gani Lone who was killed on this day nineteen years ago. Killed for expressing his ideas. Killed to speak the truth. E “The truth is as rare now as it was then.”

“But what gives me some reassurance is that those who opposed him and created that false confession that culminated in the murder of my father – that crowd some of them still alive were better dead than alive. They saw what “My father was spared mercy to see,” he wrote on Twitter.

Lone further said: “My father left when he died in a way that symbolized dignity symbolized sacrifice. He went at the right time. “He left a hero.”

“As long as we do not stop lying collectively, especially about who killed us, as human beings, we will continue to be in the state we are in. People deserve to know — oppressors have many forms. “And the worst form of oppressors are (those) who oppress under the fig leaf of the fight against oppression,” he wrote on Twitter.

