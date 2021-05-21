Australian writer Yang Hengjun to face trial in China next Thursday on espionage charges





An Australian writer accused of spying in China will be tried in a closed court next Thursday after more than two years behind bars. Main points: Dr Yang has been charged with espionage, but Chinese authorities have not released any details of the charges against him.

Dr Yang’s wife said her husband’s lawyer was not allowed to share many details of the case with him A close friend and professor of Chinese studies is concerned that Australia’s volatile relationship with China could undermine Dr. Yang Yang Hengjun faces a sentence of between three years and life in prison if convicted of spying for a close security in a country with a criminal penalty rate above 99 percent. The Chinese government has not released any details of what Dr Yang is accused of, making it more difficult to assess a possible sentence. In previous statements conveyed to family and supporters from his prison cell, Dr Yang denied all charges against him and said he was a victim of political persecution. A lawyer in Beijing representing the 56-year-old confirmed the hearing scheduled for May 27 in Beijing’s Middle East No. 2 court. The secret life of Yang Hengjun Uniforms, spy novels and secret life. Bread crumbs suggest Australian citizen Yang Hengjun, detained in China for 429 days, was once a Chinese intelligence officer. Read more Dr Yang’s Beijing-based woman Yuan Ruijuan told ABC authorities she was preventing her husband’s lawyer from sharing any details about the case with her because it involved national security. She said it was “very difficult to judge” whether her husband would be tried in one day or if it would last longer. Despite the secrecy from prosecutors, several online posts and videos from anonymous accounts have surfaced online in recent months denouncing Dr Yang as a “spy”. One of his main supporters, Sydney University of Technology (UTS) Chinese Studies academic Feng Chongyi, believes such posts are distributed by people within the Ministry of State Security to set public tone before the trial. A complicated background ABC has previously reported that Yang Hengjun worked for the Ministry of State Security of China for 14 years until 2000. Friends say he turned his back on the Chinese government and that he later became a political commentator who defended democracy in his online writings. Dr Yang obtained Australian citizenship in the early 2000s, undertook a PhD at UTS and was a visiting researcher at Columbia University in the US at the time of his arrest in January 2019. He had flown to southern China from the US to visit relatives for the Lunar New Year when security agents raided him. Despite being banned for a week during a previous trip to China in 2011, Dr Yang had been a regular visitor to the country, even attending a government banquet in Beijing in 2014. “Australia and China currently have bad relations, so we are concerned that this could have a negative impact on his trial,” said Professor Feng. Dr Yang is one of two Australians arrested in Beijing charged with national security crimes, with former state TV news anchor Cheng Lei arrested and jailed last August. She is accused of revealing state secrets and has been denied access to a lawyer. The Department of Foreign Affairs has been contacted for comment.

