



The British public service broadcaster BBC, already on the ropes due to the aftermath of an investigation into a 1995 interview with Princess Diana, suffered a further bodily blow with a damn report by a parliamentary committee. The UK House of Commons (PAC) House of Commons Public Accounts Committee has reported concerns that the BBC, “at a critical juncture” in its history, appears “complacent and careless” in the face of a number of trade and financial challenges. The PAC notes that the time people spend using the BBC services is declining; is no longer the media provider with which young people spend more time; and that sales of TV license fees have dropped significantly, with about 200,000 new households each year choosing to waive license fees. Addressing the BBC’s ongoing negotiations with the UK government on the next level of the license fee, the PAC says the corporation “appears to have postponed difficult choices” over frontline staff layoffs and content it agrees will forced to do The license fee, which helps keep the BBC free of ads, accounts for most of the public broadcaster’s revenue, which in the 2019/20 financial year was 3.5 3.5 billion ($ 4.6 billion). The license fee currently costs 7. 157.50 ($ 208.6) per family per year. The PAC also calls “unambitious” the BBC’s intention to increase its trade returns by 30% over five years, as commercial returns currently represent less than 6% of the revenue the BBC receives from the license fee. The PAC report also presents some conclusions and recommendations. In light of the BBC’s perceived complacency about the threat it faces from declining audiences, the recommendation is to understand the reasons for the decline and update the PAC with plans to turn it around, in three months. With regard to the BBC’s “unclear and divided” plans for an increased presence across the UK, the PAC demands transparency about what the corporation hopes to achieve with these plans and the value they are expected to generate. For the uncertain financial future of the corporation, “which its financial plans do not seem to adequately address”, the PAC asks the BBC to determine how it will achieve the 1 1 billion savings target by March 2022 and produce a revised financial plan for the completion of license fee negotiations. PAC chairman Meg Hillier said: “We can see that the BBC may be reluctant to share detailed plans at this delicate moment, amid negotiations on license fees, but we were expecting a clearer vision of how it would go. address the declining audience and its revenue, and manage the global transition from traditional Internet TV viewing. ” “The BBC has enjoyed a truly unique position of privilege and trust, it should have benefited from the cozy buffer of its taxpayer-guaranteed revenue,” Hillier added. “The movement of parts of this Titanic organization across the country, reorganizing the chairs, simply will not wait for it in the face of intense and rapidly changing global competition. The BBC needs to radically rebuild its offer. “







