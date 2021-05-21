What you need to know about COVID-19 in Ottawa on Friday, May 21st

Recent developments:

The Ontario reopening plan comes too late for young people and does not give priority to students, according to a local doctor and a camp director.

With the COVID-19 pandemic now more than a year old, CBC Ottawa is trying to inject a little life into those stale neighborhood walks by getting local experts to guide you through their communities. And above: Stittsville.

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) reported 89COVID-19 cases on Thursday, and there are no new deaths.

WATCH | Prime Minister Doug Ford announced a three-step reopening plan:

Saying it will be done ‘slowly and very carefully’, Ontario Prime Minister Doug Ford announced a three-step reopening plan for the province that will be based on hitting the COVID-19 vaccination targets. 1:48

The region is coming down from a record peak of the third wave of the pandemic , which has included more dangerous variants of the coronavirus . The rate of spread is still high.

As of Thursday, 26,357 Ottawa residents have tested positive for COVID-19. There are 1,005 known active cases, 24,813 resolved cases and 539 deaths.

Public health officials have reported more than 47,900 cases of COVID-19 across eastern Ontario and western Quebec, including more than 45,400 resolved cases.

Elsewhere in eastern Ontario, 185 people have died. In western Quebec, the death toll is 209.

Akwesasne there were 690 positive test inhabitants, six of them active, and 10 deaths between its northern and southern sections.

Kitigan Zibi there were 34 cases. Territory and Tyendinaga Mohawk there were 11, with one death. Pikwakanagan there was none

Transfer of COVID-19 patients from other regions to Ottawa hospitals continues. As of the most recent update Tuesday, there were 24COVID-19 patients from other communities at the Ottawa ICU.

Eastern Ontario:

Ontario is under a stay-at-home order at least until June 2nd. It will not return to the color coded scale when the order is increased.

People should leave home only for essential reasons like getting food, seeking health care and exercising in their immediate area.

The vast majority of meetings are forbidden . Exceptions include small family activities and small religious services.

Ontario has moved to learn online. Day care remains open and the plan is to open summer camps.

Golf courses and tennis and basketball courts are among the indoor recreation areas.

The boats stand on a boat at Marina Kitchissippi in Gatineau, Que., On May 15, on the Gatineau side of the Ottawa River. (CBC)

Most non-core businesses can only offer roadside pickups. Access to shopping malls is limited and large box stores can only sell essential items.

Gyms and personal care services are closed, while restaurants are only available for pick-up and drop-off.

Police checkpoints between Ontario and Quebecare do not operate 24/7. Officials in Ontario have the power to detain and question people if they believe they have gathered illegally.

Local health units and communities can also set their own rules, as Ottawais does around playgrounds and the Belleville area for agricultural industry.

Western Quebec

Western Quebec isaccording to the rules of the red zone. There is a plan to reopen gradually over several weeks, starting with the lifting of the curfew and outdoor meetings and dining on May 28th.

Right now, high schools, gyms, theaters, personal care services, and non-core businesses can open with restrictions.

The siege is in place from 9:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Private meetings remain prohibited, except for one person who lives alone seeing another family.

Minor religious services are allowed and people can go to theaters. Older high school students will go to class every other day. Outdoor exercises are allowed in groups of up to eight people.

People can not travel in yellow or green areas or risk a fine.

Distance and isolation

The new coronavirus spreads mainly through droplets that can hang in the air.

People can be asymptomatic, even after receiving the vaccine. Variants of coronavirus concern are more contagious and have been proven.

This means that it is important to take precautions now and in the future to stay home while you are sick and receiving assistance with expenses if necessary keeping hands and surfaces clean and keeping your distance from anyone you do not live with, even with a mask on.

Masks, preferably those that fit well and have three layers, are mandatory in public indoor environments in Ontario and Quebec .

OPH says residents should wear masks outside their homes whenever possible.

People must show proof of a recent negative COVID-19 test to enter Canada from land without penalty and must pay for their stay in a hotel quarantine if they enter by air.

Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms should self-isolate themselves, as should those who have been instructed to do so by their public health unit. Lengths inQuebecANDOntario.

Health Canada recommends older adults and people with basic medical conditions help with work.

Vaccine

Four COVID-19 vaccines are considered safe and approved in Canada.

Ontario and Quebec have banned the first doses of the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine, but plan to give second doses.

The Canada Task Force said the first doses have a defense so strong that people can wait up to four months to get a second.

About 1,070,000 doses have been given in the Ottawa-Gatineau regions since mid-December, including more than 480,000 doses for Ottawa residents and more than 221,000 in western Quebec.

Eastern Ontario

Ontariois vaccinates 18 people and seniors and 17-year-olds turning 18 by 2021. Peoplecanlook for provincial meetings that open onlineor by phone at 1-833-943-3900.

Pharmacies continue to provide vaccines through their booking systems as the supply allows.

Ontario plans to allow anyone over the age of 12 to schedule an appointment starting the week of May 31st. Individual health units and First Nations may choose to vaccinate that age group now at pop-up clinics.

Local health units have flexibility in the broader framework, including bookings, so check their websitesfor details. Some offer readiness lists for first doses.

Western Quebec

Quebec is vaccinating all ages 18 and older. Adolescents aged 16 and 17 are eligible if they have certain jobs or chronic disability of the disease.

or the traveling clinic returns to the Palais des Congrs of GatineauFriday and Saturday.

The province plans to reach 12-year-olds starting Tuesday.

He expects to have given a first dose to 75 per cent of adults by June 15 and is watching 75 per cent of people aged 12 and over taking the second dose at the end of August.

People who qualify you can schedule an appointment online or over the phone. There are currently no local hiking opportunities.

Symptoms and testing

COVID-19 can range from a cold-like illness in a severe lung infection, with common symptoms including fever, cough, vomiting, and loss of taste or smell. Children tend to have an upset stomach and / or a skin rash.

If you have severe symptoms, call 911.

Mental health can also be affected by the pandemic, AND resources are available to help .

In eastern Ontario:

Anyone looking for a test should make an appointment. Check with your health unit for clinic locations and hours.

The exam venue in Richmond is closing at noon because it is no longer necessary to meet the demand.

Ontariore only recommends testing if you fit some criteria, such as symptoms, exposure or a certain job.

People without symptoms, but who are part of the proven strategy of the provinceyou can make an appointment at selected pharmacies. Drug Mart Shopper Stores can now offer quick tests.

Travelers who need a test have very few local opportunities to pay for one.

In western Quebec:

Tests are strongly recommended for people with symptoms and their contacts.

People can make an appointment AND check the waiting time in the Internet

Call 1-877-644-4545 with questions, including if walking test is near.

First Nations, Inuit and Mtis:

The first nations, the Inuit and the Mtispeople, or anyone traveling to work in a remote indigenous community, are eligible for a trial in Ontario.

Akwesasne ka a COVID-19 examination site only by appointment and a curfew from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Anyone returning to the community on the Canadian side of the international border that has been more than 160 miles away or has visited Montreal for non-essential reasons is required to self-isolate for 14 days.

People inPikwakanagancan book a COVID-19 test by calling 613-625-1175. Anyone at Tyendinaga anyone interested in a test can call 613-967-3603 and at Kitigan Zibi, 819-449-5593.

The Tyendinaga Council is asking people do not travel there to camp or fish.

Inuit in Ottawa can call the Inuit Acoustic Family Health Team at 613-740-0999 for service, including testing and vaccines, in Inuktitut or English on weekdays.

