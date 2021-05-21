virus variants and vaccines are explained

A number of variants of Covid-19 have appeared since the beginning of the pandemic, but one variant has become particularly troubling to recent experts. Variant B.1.617.2, first identified in India in February, has led to an increase in coronavirus cases in some parts of the UK and is believed to be significantly more transmissible than other virus subtypes identified. so far.

As the successful vaccination program in the UK continues and coronavirus restrictions are gradually lifted, Pharmaceutical Technology looks at the most significant Covid-19 variants circulating in the UK and across the globe.

India variant

B.1.617.2 is one of three Covid-19 variants discovered in India and, according to the UK Scientific Advisory Group on Emergencies, may be 50% more transmissible than the rapidly spreading variant first discovered. seen in Kent, UK last year. According to Health Secretary Matt Hancock, 2,323 cases of B.1.617.2 have been reported in all 127 areas in Britain.

Health experts expect the variant, described by the World Health Organization as a variant of concern, to become the predominant form of coronavirus in the UK within a few days. Wave coronavirus testing is now underway across Bolton, Blackburn and Bedford, areas where some of India’s highest case numbers of variants have been identified.

Although researchers say he has some mutations that could make him resistant to the virus’s immune response, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Wednesday that there was growing confidence that existing Covid-19 vaccines would be effective against the newly discovered variant.

Variant in the UK

The UK variant Covid-19, B.1.1.7, was first unveiled in Kent in September last year. In December, experts found that B.1.1.7 was up to 70% more transmissible than existing variants and responsible for a disturbing increase in coronavirus infections across the UK. The percentage of Kent variant cases in England jumped from about 3% in late October to 96% in early February.

Point in B.1.1.7 cases worldwide caused travel bans to a number of countries immediately after the discovery of the variants and has since become the most dominant line of the virus in the US, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. pioneering has also found that the Kent variant is associated with a higher risk of hospitalization and death than the original form of coronavirus.

While B.1.1.7 is now seen in over 100 countries, a real world study recently discovered that the AstraZeneca, Moderna and Pfizer vaccines are effective against mutations found in the variant.

Variant of Brazil

The Brazil variant, also known as P.1, is thought to have appeared in the Amazon state in November. According to analysis by researchers in Brazil, P.1 accounted for 73% of cases in the capital of the nations of Manaus by January. The variant has spread rapidly throughout Latin America, and researchers recently rated which can be up to 2.5 times more contagious than the original coronavirus version.







Data limited by evidence ea vidhi Moderna suggests that stroke may provide good protection against the Brazilian variant and other studies have shown immune responses induced by Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines are still active, though slightly less effective. Meanwhile, researchers from Brazil and the Yale School of Public Health have found that the inactivated CoronaVac vaccine, Sinovacs candidate, was 50% effective against symptomatic Covid-19 in a Brazilian city where more than three-quarters of cases were caused by variant P.1.

Further research is required to determine the efficacy of existing vaccines approved against the Brazil variant.

The South African variant

Discovered in South Africa in December, the Covid-19 variant B.1.351 appears to have mutations that experts say could make it more contagious and more resistant to the bodies’ immune response, but there is no evidence that the variant is more dangerous than the original A

At least 20 other countries have seen cases of South African variants including the UK, where over 500 cases have been identified.

Evidence e AstraZeneca, Novavax AND Janssen vaccines suggest that strokes are, to varying degrees, less effective against the variant, meaning they may be able to escape immunity. Early research has also shown, however, that an amplifying shock of modern the vaccine may increase immunity to B.1.351 and the company is currently involved in a Phase II study to assess their modified stroke against the variant.