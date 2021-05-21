Additional $ 27 million S support for taxis, private rental drivers amid increased COVID-19 restrictions





SINGAPORE: Drivers of taxis and private rental cars whose revenues have been affected by increased COVID-19 restrictions will receive an additional $ 27 million from the government through the COVID-19 driver assistance fund by the end of June this year. That’s at the top of the $ 188 million S already committed to payments through the fund from January to June this year, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said on Friday (May 21st). proclamation proclamation In total, drivers will receive $ 25 S per vehicle per day, up from $ 15 S per existing vehicle. That turns out to be $ 750 per vehicle per month by the end of June, the LTA said, adding that it will work with operators to implement the extended COVID-19 driver relief fund by the end of this month. All taxi drivers and private renters eligible for the assistance fund will receive the supplement through their operators, without having to make a request. The move comes after consultations with the National Taxi Association and the National Association of Private Rental Vehicles, as well as taxi and private rental operators, the LTA said. We recognize that taxi and private car rental drivers need targeted targeted assistance to get through this period so that they can continue to provide sustainable taxi and private car rental services to Singapore travelers. he added. proclamation proclamation READ: Private car rental drivers to receive $ 133 million in additional COVID-19 support from January The LTA noted that riding had dropped significantly during the Singapore Phase 2 period (Raised Alert), with schools switching to full home-based instruction and homework becoming pre-determined. Singapore last week announced tougher COVID-19 measures under Phase 2 (Elevated Alert) following an increase in COVID-19 community cases. The measures, which came ineffective on May 16 and through June 13, include reducing the size of group meetings to two and suspending meals at food and beverage outlets. Taxi operators have made about $ 28 million in additional taxi rental discounts, the LTA said. proclamation He noted how ComfortDelgro had previously announced a 50 per cent waiver of rent to its executives, while other taxi firms have pledged to provide additional rental discounts of at least $ 5 S per day, on top of their current commitment of $ 10 S per day. Meanwhile, Grab is providing discounts and rental for its drivers and rental for its drivers, while GoJek has reduced driver commissions. Considering that riding is likely to take time to recover after the completion of Phase 2 (Elevated Alert), the Government is also seeking a further extension of the COVID-19 driver relief fund beyond the current installment ending in end of June 2021, the LTA said, adding that more details will be provided at a later date. The LTA noted that drivers had also expressed concern about the potential loss of revenue if they were served a quarantine order after coming into close contact with individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 infection. In this regard, drivers can continue to use schemes such as the quarantine permit scheme administered by the Ministry of Health and other relief schemes offered by their taxpayers and private rental machinery. “Drivers who are members of the National Taxi Association and Members of the National Association of Private Car Rental can also receive a one-time assistance of $ 200 provided by the associations if they have been served a quarantine order,” she said. READ HERE: Our comprehensive coverage of the coronavirus outbreak and its developments Downloadurappor subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest coronavirus updates

