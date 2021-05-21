Facebook received 40,300 requests for information from the Indian government in the second half of 2020 and was met in 52% of cases





If you are wondering why we need content removal regulations and requests for information made on social media companies, here is a reason. In its latest Transparency Report, social media giant Facebook said it received 40,300 user data requests from the Indian government in the second half of 2020 alone. The number is 13.3 per cent higher than in January-June 2020. , in which the Indian government made 35,560 total claims. Facebook restricted access to 878 articles in India during the second half of the year, in response to directives from the IT Ministry under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act.

Of the 40,300 total requests Facebook received, 37,865 were legal process requests, while 2435 were emergency detection requests. India ranked second in the world, after the US, in terms of the number of government requests made to Facebook in the last half of the year. The U.S. government made 61,262 claims during the July-December period. Government requests for user data also increased globally by about 10 percent, to 191,013 in the second half of 2020, compared with 173,592 in the first half of the year.

Further, a total of 62,574 user / account requests were made in India, with some data generated by Facebook at 52 percent of these requests. Facebook responds to government requests for data in accordance with applicable law and our terms of service. Each and every request we receive is carefully considered for legal adequacy and we may refuse or request greater specificity for requests that seem too broad or vague, the company said in its report.

Of the 878 pieces of content Facebook received in the second half of the year, only 10 were temporarily restricted.

Of the 878 pieces of content Facebook received in the second half of the year, only 10 were temporarily restricted.

We also restricted access to 54 items in accordance with court orders. In response to an order from Justice Alexandre de Moraes of the Supreme Court of Brazil regarding 12 profiles and Sites of supporters of Brazilian President Bolsonaro, we restricted access globally to this content, including in India, the company added.







