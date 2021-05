Report Says Myanmar Junta to Disband Suu Kyis Political Party

Myanmar junta-designated election authorities to disband arrested political party of arrested civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi, local news media reported, all except the security of the army and its representatives will win next year’s elections . Thein Soe, chairman of the Union Election Commission, said on Friday the National League for Democracy would be disbanded over allegations of fraud during last year’s election and its leaders would be prosecuted as traitors, local Myanmar Now news media reported. The NLD won a landslide vote, which was adjudicated Trusted by international observers. Suu Kyi, who has been locked in her home since the February 1 coup, has been formally charged with six offenses including inciting and violating the Official Secrets Act. The announcement comes a day later reports it turned out that the junta in February lifted the mandatory retirement age of 65 for its leaders, according to Irrawaddy. That would allow Army Chief Min Aung Hlaing, 64, to continue in his post. He now serves as chairman of the State Administration Council formed during the coup, making him the de facto leader of Myanmar. Any move to disband Suu Kyi’s political party would point to a further challenge to the US and its allies, Europe and even Southeast Asia neighbors who have sought to mediate a dialogue with opposition groups. Security forces have killed more than 800 protesters and arrested more than 5,300, according to the Association for the Relief of Political Prisoners. After the coup, the military vowed to hold new elections after a state of emergency that could last up to two years. Western governments have imposed sanctions on senior military leaders and their families in response to the takeover. Of Myanmar The generals run a Business Empire almost Doomed to Sanctions The Myanmar army has struggled to fight control of the country since the coup due to a widespread civil disobedience movement involving students, civil servants and even diplomats. The unrest has led the economy to free fall, with persistent job cuts disrupting business and foreign investors destroying the country. – With the help of Philip Heijmans and Khine Lin Kyaw Before it is here, it is in the Bloomberg Terminal. LEARN MORE







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos