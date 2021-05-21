Congress’ Sonia Gandhi criticizes Center for ‘anti-human’ activities, ‘exploiting’ farmers





Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Friday accused the BJP-led government at the Center of indulging in anti-human activities, playing with the future of farmers and acting against their interests by enacting new laws on agriculture. She praised the Congressional government in Chhattisgarh, saying it was trying to make a difference in the lives of ordinary people, especially farmers, by empowering them financially. Gandhi said this in a written message read by Prime Minister Bhupesh Baghel at a function held at his official residence here to distribute cash benefits to farmers and ranchers under two state government schemes on the occasion of the death of the former prime minister. Rajiv Gandhi anniversary In her message, she welcomed the distribution led by Bhupesh Baghel saying these schemes are a tribute in a real sense to Rajiv Gandhi. “In the current situation, when the BJP government in the Center is involved in anti-human activities, playing with the future of cultivators, taking every step against the interests of farmers by passing laws (referring to the new farm laws) and utilizing them, I am pleased that the Congress government in Chhattisgarh has seriously fulfilled its poll promises, “Gandhi said in the message. The Baghel-led government has consistently made efforts to bring happiness and change to the lives of ordinary people, especially ‘annadata’ (food providers), by empowering them economically, she said. “Rajiv Gandhi has always kept the interest of ordinary people in his thoughts and solutions. He wanted to see farmers, workers, poor and economically backward people strong and happy. Step by Chhattisgarh government (to provide cash benefits) for farmers and cattle breeders) on the anniversary of his death is a tribute in a real sense to him, “she added.

Speaking practically on this occasion, Chhattisgarh of AICC, in charge of PL Punia, criticized the Center saying that while the Central Vista project is the priority of the union government, the priority of the Chhattisgarh government are its farmers and ranchers. Due to the coronavirus crisis, the state government has halted some of its key projects, including the new state assembly building, the governor’s house and CM house buildings, but overcoming the challenges, it provided monetary benefits to farmers, which reflects their concern for them he said. On the occasion, Baghel transferred an amount of Rs 1,500 crore to the bank accounts of about 22 loop farmers as the first tranche of the agricultural input subsidy under Rajiv Gandhi Kisan Nyay Yojna (RGKNY) for the 2020-21 kharif crop season for paddy cultivation. In addition, $ 7.17 billion was also transferred to livestock breeders’ accounts as payment against dung procurement between March 15 and May 15 under Godhan Nyay Yojana. The RGKNY scheme was launched on May 21 last year with the aim of encouraging crop production in the state. Under this scheme, the state government had given Rs 5,628 crore at the rate of Rs 10,000 per hectare to about 19 lakh farmers in the 2019-20 Kharif season in four installments for paddy cultivation. In the Kharif 2020-21 season, farmers will be provided with an input subsidy of Rs 9,000 per hectare for paddy cultivation.

