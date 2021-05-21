Crowds flock to Andhra village again for untested ‘ayurvedic cure’ for COVID-19- New Indian Express

from Express News Service

NELLORE: Although the state government has not approved the ayurvedic medicine for COVID-19 being prepared by Bonigi Anandaiah, large numbers of people visited the village of Krishnapatnam in the Muthukur mandala, Nellore district, to get it. The rush was such that there was a violated situation.

Following his announcement Thursday, Sarvepalli MLA Kakani Govardhan Reddy began reopening the distribution of ayurvedic medicine to the public in the village on Friday. A few hours after the start of the distribution of medicines, the organizers postponed it for two days in view of the severe haste. Mandatory physical distancing and Covid safety precautions were rejected.

With the news that the distribution of Ayurvedic medicines will start from Friday going viral on social media platforms, people in large numbers started visiting the village from the early hours of Friday. Large queues were witnessed at the drug distribution point in this small coastal village, located 26 km from the district headquarters – Nellore.

The roads leading to Krishnapatnam were full of vehicles and even 3-4 ambulances with infected patients were seen waiting their turn. Krishnapatnam police set up checkpoints at various locations and tried to control traffic but in vain.

When the MLA left the drug distribution camp after inaugurating it, organizers administered medication to several people and announced that the drug delivery program had been postponed for two days. After some debates with the organizers, some of those who came to get the medicines started returning to their respective places. The herbal medicine prepared by Bonigi Anandaiah is administered as eye drops.

Following Ayurvedic medicine reports for COVID-19 being distributed in Krishnapatnam and also in the directions of Lokayukta, KVN district collector Chakradhar Babu on 17 May formed a three-member committee to investigate the matter. The team consisting of Panchayat district officer M Dhana Lakshmi, DMHO Dr S Rajyalakshmi, Nellore rural DSP Y Harinath Reddy together with Ayush doctors, visited and collected samples from the doctor.

The team reported to the Collector that the practitioner is not a qualified Aurvedic physician and the preparation is not a medically approved standard prescription. They also thought that the ingredients used in the preparation are generic plants available in the market and the doses are substandard. The team also stated that the ingredients used in eye drops can affect vision in the long run. Further, they thought that the drug could be given a fair clinical trial. KVN County collector Chakradhar Babu submitted a report to Lokayukta on the same day and the report was also sent to the state government.

Bonigi Anandaiah from Krishnapatnam who created the medicine is greeted by an agricultural family. He was interested in ayurvedic medicine and learned the basics and formulas of medicine from his teacher Swamy Guravaiah who is also a follower of Venkaiah Swamy in Golagamudi. Further, he learned more techniques in preparing ayurvedic medicines in the Red Hills in Tamil Nadu.

‘Ayurvedic medicine is prepared with some medicinal plants. It is prepared as a preventive and curative medicine. I had been distributing medicine for the last month. The rush is growing day by day. My son has donated about Rs.1 lakh for medicine preparation in the early days. “Now people are volunteering to donate herbs and other useful medicine materials,” said Bonigi Anandaiah.

Some of the ingredients used in the preparation of medicines are honey, pepper, green camphor, nutmeg, black cumin, cinnamon and leaves of some herbal plants. He along with several others have been preparing the medicine and distributing it for free in the village of Krishnapatnam.

Meanwhile, PV Ramesh, a retired IAS officer, described it as another recipe for disaster and wrote on Twitter: “Those who prepare and promote this Krishnapatnam invention and statement are punishable under the 1948 Pharmacy Act and the Drug Act and Magic Tools 1954, “.