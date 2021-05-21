Covid-19: MHA urges states to review facilities for women in need, orphans





With many children losing their parents by Covid and women being vulnerable to trafficking after losing relatives, the Home Office has urged Union states and territories to review their existing facilities for vulnerable sections of society. Given the impact of the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic particularly on vulnerable groups, the MHA has again urged states / UTs to focus on vulnerable sectors, especially children who may have been orphaned due to the loss of parents due to COVID -19. “The MHA has asked the States / Territories of the Union to undertake an immediate review of existing facilities for vulnerable groups, especially children orphaned, the elderly who may seek timely assistance and support (medical, as well as security). and security), and members of Planned Castes / Planned Tribes who may need guidance to enter Government support facilities, “the MHA said in a statement. Officials said the MHA has requested states / UTs to raise awareness of police personnel, coordinate with various line departments / agencies interested in effectively setting up a women’s help desk at police stations and human trafficking units in the districts. “The NCRB has issued several tools to the States / Territories of the Union to facilitate this activity, such as the Crime Center Agency (Cri-MAC) for the police to exchange interstate information; National Police Alert Service on Missing and Found Persons Using the Crime and Crime Tracking Network and Systems (CCTNS) and an automated UNIFY online photo matching application that uses the Machine Learning model to enable staff police to search for photographs of missing persons, unidentified dead bodies, etc. against the deposit of the national image in CCTNS, ”the statement said. Officials said the MHA has urged states / UTs to raise awareness of the central citizen service for missing persons which is available online. MHA also referred to the latest SOPs issued for transgender security during COVID-19. “The government has given high priority in preventing and combating crimes against vulnerable sections of society, including women, children, senior citizens and Planned Castes / Planned Tribes, as well as establishing institutional mechanisms to prevent and combat trafficking in human beings, ”the statement said.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos