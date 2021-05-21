Australian students interrupt class to renew climate protest

Thousands of Australians marched in nationwide climate protests on Friday, with many students skipping classes to express their anger at a massive new gas project and the government’s withdrawal from emissions targets.

In the events from Perth to Brisbane, protesters urged the Conservative government to do more to tackle climate change, which is already hitting Australia hard.

The vast island-continent is one of the world’s largest producers of coal and natural gas, but has also suffered under extreme droughts, exacerbating climate change, in recent years.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison this week dismissed an International Energy Agency warning that key emissions targets would be lost if more fossil fuel projects were built.

His government on Tuesday announced hundreds of millions of taxpayer dollars would be used to build a new gas power station near Sydney.

Friday’s protests, which organizers said took place in 50 locations, were the latest in a series of strikes inspired by environmental activist Greta Thunberg.

The facility will be built in the scenic Hunter Valley, where residents go to the polls in an additional election state on Saturday.

“The Morrison government may be protecting our climate, our land and our water, and creating thousands of new jobs by boosting Australia’s renewable energy sector,” said 17-year-old Nabilah Chowdhury, who protested in Sydney.

“Instead, they are lining up the pockets of multinational gas companies, which are fueling the climate crisis.”

In Melbourne, where about 5,000 people gathered, protesters held placards reading “Coal is history” and “Finance our future”.

The government claims the Hunter Valley gas plant is needed to keep electricity prices down. Critics say this is a costly political bondoggle.

“It will bring with it about 600 new jobs during peak construction there and 1,200 indirect jobs across the state,” Morrison said. “Importantly, it will keep up the pressure on electricity prices in New South Wales.”

Despite the protests, Morrison faces little domestic political pressure to change his climate policies. The opposition Labor Party also supports coal mines and coal-fired power plants.

But Australia is coming under increasing international pressure to follow other developed economies and set a target date to become carbon neutral.

Schoolchildren hold placards as they march at a Climate Rally at School 4 during a massive school climate strike in Melbourne on May 21, 2021. Photo: AFP

So far Morrison has refused, but diplomatic pressure is building ahead of a major international climate summit in Glasgow later this year.

The 18-year-old Swedish activist launched the campaign for action on climate change in 2018, spending Friday sitting outside the Swedish parliament with a sign reading “School Climate Strike”.

Thunberg wrote on Twitter her support for the Australian attacks on Friday. “Major climate shocks today across Australia,” she said. “Soon the rest of the world will unite …”

School students hold placards to take part in a climate protest outside the Liberal Party headquarters in Melbourne on May 3, 2019. Photo: AFP