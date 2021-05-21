International
Australian students interrupt class to renew climate protest
Thousands of Australians marched in nationwide climate protests on Friday, with many students skipping classes to express their anger at a massive new gas project and the government’s withdrawal from emissions targets.
In the events from Perth to Brisbane, protesters urged the Conservative government to do more to tackle climate change, which is already hitting Australia hard.
The vast island-continent is one of the world’s largest producers of coal and natural gas, but has also suffered under extreme droughts, exacerbating climate change, in recent years.
Prime Minister Scott Morrison this week dismissed an International Energy Agency warning that key emissions targets would be lost if more fossil fuel projects were built.
His government on Tuesday announced hundreds of millions of taxpayer dollars would be used to build a new gas power station near Sydney.
Friday’s protests, which organizers said took place in 50 locations, were the latest in a series of strikes inspired by environmental activist Greta Thunberg.
The facility will be built in the scenic Hunter Valley, where residents go to the polls in an additional election state on Saturday.
“The Morrison government may be protecting our climate, our land and our water, and creating thousands of new jobs by boosting Australia’s renewable energy sector,” said 17-year-old Nabilah Chowdhury, who protested in Sydney.
“Instead, they are lining up the pockets of multinational gas companies, which are fueling the climate crisis.”
In Melbourne, where about 5,000 people gathered, protesters held placards reading “Coal is history” and “Finance our future”.
The government claims the Hunter Valley gas plant is needed to keep electricity prices down. Critics say this is a costly political bondoggle.
“It will bring with it about 600 new jobs during peak construction there and 1,200 indirect jobs across the state,” Morrison said. “Importantly, it will keep up the pressure on electricity prices in New South Wales.”
Despite the protests, Morrison faces little domestic political pressure to change his climate policies. The opposition Labor Party also supports coal mines and coal-fired power plants.
But Australia is coming under increasing international pressure to follow other developed economies and set a target date to become carbon neutral.
So far Morrison has refused, but diplomatic pressure is building ahead of a major international climate summit in Glasgow later this year.
Friday’s protests, which organizers said took place in 50 locations, were the latest in a series of strikes inspired by environmental activist Greta Thunberg.
The 18-year-old Swedish activist launched the campaign for action on climate change in 2018, spending Friday sitting outside the Swedish parliament with a sign reading “School Climate Strike”.
Thunberg wrote on Twitter her support for the Australian attacks on Friday. “Major climate shocks today across Australia,” she said. “Soon the rest of the world will unite …”
Independent journalism costs a lot. Support the Malta Times for the price of a coffee.
Support us
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]