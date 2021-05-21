International
Nepal: Opposition ponders options to oust PM Oli as political crisis deepens
Nepal’s opposition parties met on Friday to outline the next course of action to oust Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli and resolve the current political crisis after the vocal Prime Minister voiced unwillingness to undergo another test to prove majority of his government in Parliament.

The meeting came a day after Nepal’s President Bidya Devi Bhandari called on political parties in the country to submit a claim to form a new government.
The president gave the parties a deadline of 5:00 pm on Friday to form a new government, on the recommendation of Prime Minister Oli.
According to a press release issued by the president’s office on Thursday, the government decided to pave the way for the formation of a new government after Prime Minister Oli, who is required to seek a vote of confidence within 30 days, thinks the situation is no different. that existed on May 10 when the 69-year-old leader lost the vote of confidence in the House of Representatives.
The meeting of the Opposition alliance was taking place at the residence of the President of the Congress of Nepal (NC) Sher Bahadur Deuba. The main leaders of the Nepal Congress (NC), the Communist Party of Nepal (Maoist Center) and the Upendra Yadav-led faction of the Janata Samajbadi Party (JSP) were attending the meeting.
A senior CPN-UML governing leader, Madhav Kumar Nepal, has also reached Deuba’s residence for the meeting.
A senior NC leader said they are considering all possible options to remove Prime Minister PK Oli from power as he is involved in violating constitutional norms and values, myrepublica.com reported.
“President Bhandari is also supporting all of Prime Minister Oli’s unconstitutional moves,” the senior leader said. “
“Discussions are ongoing on whether to file an impeachment motion against the President,” he said.
Nepal Congress earlier said Prime Minister Oli’s decision not to seek a vote of confidence in parliament under Article 76 (4) and to ask President Bhandari to pave the way for the formation of a new government under Article 76 (5) is ‘unconstitutional’
The party has argued that the Prime Minister should resign from his post if Article 76 (5) enters into force.
Prior to meeting with other opposition party leaders, NC had held a meeting of party office holders to develop new strategies.
The meeting concluded that both Prime Minister Oli and President Bhandari were involved in unconstitutional movements and were seeking to sabotage the Constitution and disrupt the ongoing political course.
Experts also say the Oli government and the President have both violated the Constitution.
If this is the recommendation, it goes beyond the norms of the parliamentary system. The prime minister must resign to complete the course before recommending the formation of a government under any other article of the constitution, Kipmandu Post told Bipin Adhikari, former dean of the Kathmandu University School of Law.
The president’s latest call comes after the ruling party’s candidate for the Upper House in Bagmati Pradesh lost the election, clearly showing that Oli does not have the support of a majority in Parliament.
Interior Minister Ram Bahadur Thapa lost the election to rival ruling party candidate Khim Lal Devkuta during Thursday’s election.
Under Article 76 (5) of the Constitution, any legislator who commands a majority in the lower house can claim to form a government.
Currently, any lawmaker who undertakes a claim to form the government will need the support of 136 lawmakers in the 275-member House of Representatives.
Oli CPN-UML is the largest party in the House with 121 seats. NC has 61 and CPN-MC 49 in-house legislators.
Nepal plunged into a political crisis on December 20 last year after President Bhandari dissolved the House and announced new elections on April 30 and May 10 on the recommendation of Prime Minister Oli, amid a power struggle within the ruling Communist Party of Nepal (NCP). .
Oli’s move to disperse the House sparked protests by a large section of the NCP led by its rival Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’.
In February, the rooftop court restored the Disbanded Chamber, in a hurdle to Oli who was preparing for early polls.
While parliamentary politics is riddled with number games, Nepal faces shortages of medical supplies, mismanagement of the situation by the state, sharp infections and fatalities amid the second wave of the pandemic.
Nepal on Thursday reported 8,227 new cases of coronavirus, bringing the number of infections nationwide to 488,645.
