Brazil confirms the first cases of the Indian variant COVID





Credit: Pixabay / CC0 Public Domain

Brazil has discovered the first six cases of the so-called Indian variant of the COVID-19 virus, in the crew members who arrived aboard a Hong Kong-flagged cargo ship, officials said on Thursday. The tests “identified variant B.1.617.2 of the COVID-19 virus in samples taken by the crew of MV Shandong Da Zhi”, which arrived from South Africa, the health ministry for the northeastern state of Maranhao said in a statement. “Overall, 15 crew members tested positive for COVID-19 and nine negative. Of the six samples with the highest viral load sent for the genetic sequence, all tested positive for B.1.617.2.” The 360-meter ore carrier is currently in quarantine, anchored off the coast of Brazil. Brazilian health officials have instructed the crew to isolate themselves in their cabins. But three with serious symptoms were taken ashore for treatment. Two have since returned to the ship, while one is in intensive care in the state capital, Sao Luis, the ministry said. “At this point, no local broadcast of the Indian variant has been identified,” she said. All health professionals who have had direct or indirect contact with patients are being tested and monitored, she said. “We will fully track all, about 100 people in all,” Secretary of State for Health Carlos Lula told reporters. “Not everyone had contact with them, but we have to be safe.” Brazil is already battling one of the world’s deadliest COVID-19 outbreaks, partly supplied, experts say, from the so-called Brazilian variant, which appeared around the Amazon forest town of Manaus in November and could infect people who have had the original type of virus. Like that descent, the first mutation in India has been called “a variant of concern” by the World Health Organization. Scientists say both may be more dangerous than the original type. Since the Indian variant was first reported in October 2020, COVID-19 has hit India, which has now reported nearly 290,000 deaths and more than 25 million infections in all. The variant has been discovered in more than 40 countries. Brazil, meanwhile, has recorded more than 440,000 COVID-19 deaths and 15 million infections. The United States alone has suffered more deaths and infections in pandemics than both countries. Follow the latest news on coronavirus outbreak (COVID-19) 2021 AFP citation: Brazil confirms first cases of Indian variant COVID (2021, May 21) taken from May 21, 2021 by https://medicalxpress.com/news/2021-05-brazil-cases-indian-covid-variant.html This document is subject to copyright. Except for any appropriate action for the purposes of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without our written permission. Content is provided for informational purposes only.







