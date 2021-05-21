Cases of the Indian variant increased by more than 2,000 in one week

Covid-19 test center mark

Cases of the Indian variant of the coronavirus in the UK have increased by more than 2,000 within a week, according to official figures.

Public Health England (PHE) said the latest weekly data showed there were 3,424 cases of the B1617.2 mutation an increase of 2,111 in the previous week.

While most of the cases were concentrated in the North West, particularly Bolton and London, PHE said it was looking at case groups across the country.

Dr Meera Chand, director of Covid-19 incidents at PHE, said it was essential people in the most affected areas who had not yet received their second dose of the vaccine stepped forward as soon as it was delivered.

This is very important in light of our current assessment that (B1617.2) has grown rapidly in England and could be very transmissible, she said.

PHE will continue to closely monitor all variants, paying particular attention to the impact on hospitalizations and deaths which will help us understand the protective effects of the vaccine.

PHE said it was investigating another new variant after 49 cases were identified, mostly in Yorkshire and the Humber region.

To date, there is no evidence that causes more serious illness or makes vaccines less effective.

At the same time the NHS Test and Tracking said 15,202 people in the UK tested positive for Covid-19 in the week to May 12 up 5% in the previous week and the first seven-day increase since early January.

The latest figures came after Boris Johnson said on Wednesday that there was growing confidence in the Government that the vaccines were effective against the Indian variant.

The official spokesman for the Prime Ministers said that the daily rates of the issues had not shown any sharp increase or significant areas of concern.

The increase in Indian variant cases came after a leaked document suggested that the rapid spread of the species was at least in part due to failures in the NHS Test and Trace.

The first report from the BBC said for three weeks in April and May, eight local authorities in England did not have access to full data on positive tests in their area, meaning more than 700 cases were not reported and tracked in local level.

(Graphics of PA)

Among the areas affected was Blackburn with Darwen one of the areas where Indian tension is most prevalent.

Downing Street said only a handful of authorities were involved and that the issue was resolved quickly.

However, Labor said it showed the Government was continuing to make the same mistakes in its treatment of the pandemic.

Shadow Health Secretary Jonathan Ashworth said beggars’ belief that again local health experts on the ground have remained in the dark for two weeks when we know that swift action is vital to contain an explosion.

Ministers should explain what has gone wrong and provide local health directors with all the resources they need to push infections.

According to a report by officials at one of the affected councils, seen by the BBC, the central Test and Trace system failed to notify its staff of missing cases, meaning their contacts could not be traced.

The document went on to state that the rapid spread of cases of Indian variants could be attributed in part or in part to the risks in the international travel control system.

He added: These were exacerbated by the sporadic failure of the national Test and Tracking system.

The latest revelations came after a member of the Government Scientific Advisory Group on Emergencies (Sage) warned that the country could see the start of a third wave of the pandemic.

Professor Andrew Hayward, an infectious disease expert at University College London, said he was very concerned about the growth of the Indian variant and new measures may be required to bring it under control.

He said it would become clear over the next week or two whether the localized outbreaks of the variant would become more general.

“Obviously we were doing everything we could to contain the spread of this, but it is likely that more generalized measures may begin to be needed to control it,” he told the BBC.

So while I think we always thought we would have another Covid wave, the magnitude of that wave will depend a lot on how transmissible is the variant that causes it and what part of the population were vaccinated when it hit.