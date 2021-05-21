Australian living in BC faces several charges after probe abroad hate investigation: RCMP





An Australian living in BC is facing several charges, including intentionally promoting hatred, following an overseas police investigation. According to the National Division of RCMPs, Kibwe Ngoie-Ntombe, who resides in Kelowna, is facing six charges. Police say the allegations stem from an investigation by the Sensitive and International Investigations sector and include threats against people in the Democratic Republic of Congo. News Release: Man Accused of Several Violations, Including Intentionally Promoting Hatehttps://t.co/2G52TfACqC pic.twitter.com/T1bZhZzATP – RCMP National Division (@Nat_Div_RCMP) May 20, 2021 The story goes down the ad The Arrow Project was launched in June 2020 after a complaint was received through the Canada Department of Justice, under the Canada War Crimes Program, the RCMP said Thursday. The complaint related to videos circulating on the Internet in which a man was alleged to have made threats against people living in the Katanga region of the Democratic Republic of Congo. Read more: A man arrested in Victoria for hate-motivated assault on his wife, children Police say with the help of the Open Source Criminal Intelligence Unit and the Division Criminal Analysis Unit, a suspect was identified and that a man was arrested in Kelowna on June 12th. A search warrant was executed at a residence in Kelowna and various electronic devices were seized, the RCMP said.















Police say Ngoie-Ntombe was first charged with uttering threats and was released on some conditions, but that additional violations were added in February. The charges were:

Threatening threats to cause death or bodily harm

Threatening threats to burn, destroy or damage property

By pronouncing a forged document

Counseling for committing an indictment (aggravated assault)

Advising the commission of an indicted offense (arson) And then this week, police say Ngoie-Ntombe was also charged with intentionally promoting hatred.















The swift action by members of the Justice Department’s Crimes Against Humanity and War Crimes Section in detecting and highlighting this activity allowed the RCMP to respond quickly to quell these alleged crimes, “said RCMP Inspector Franois Courtemanche. The result of this investigation was made possible through the diligent work and cooperation of many RCMP staff from National and E Divisions, as well as RCMP Liaison Officers in the United States, South Africa, and Kenya. The Department of Justice, the Canadian Border Services Agency, FINTRAC, the FBI and the Australian Federal Police were also invaluable partners in this investigation. The story goes down the ad The RCMP says using Canada as a starting point for spreading hate speech and promoting violence against marginalized ethnic groups everywhere is unacceptable and that they remain committed to detecting, disrupting and preventing these types of crimes.















