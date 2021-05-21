After the Turnaround Weeks, Samoa is expected to have its first female leader





As its Pacific island neighbors went through military coups and internal instability, Samoa pursued a predictable political course, keeping the same leader in power for more than two decades. But while the country is set to launch its first female prime minister, that status quo has been dramatically supported. The next leader, Fiame Naomi Mataafa, represents a sharp break from what she describes as a troubling slide away from the rule of law, and she has vowed to drop a major infrastructure project backed by China, the countries’s largest creditor. saj. And its very rise, after a dizzying seven-week period of uncertainty and intrigue that followed the April 9 election, has sent a rare indictment through Samoan politics. First, there was a dead heat in the polls. Mrs. The incumbent Mataafas party won as many seats in Parliament as the one led by the shaky Prime Minister, Tuilaepa Sailele Malielegaoi. An independent candidate took the remaining place, making him a decision-maker.

This kicked off an eager meeting with that candidate from both sides. But the election commission paradoxically intervened, blocking Ms. Mataafa’s rise by using a law aimed at ensuring that more women serve in Parliament. Under the law, women must hold at least 10 percent of the seats. The April elections produced a 9.8 per cent turnout, which the election commission considered insufficient. So he appointed another female Member of Parliament representing Mr. Tuilaepas’s party. This gave him a majority and a way to stay in office. It did not last long. The independent candidate soon threw his weight behind the party. Mataafas, and the Samoa judiciary later ousted the additional female member from Parliament, setting up the party. Mataafas in bulk. Although Mr. Tuilaepa has not yet admitted, Ms. Mataafa is scheduled to be sworn in as Prime Minister on Monday. Maybe Samoa can catch its breath.

Ms. Mataafas climbs to the first job in Samoa, a place that was called Western Samoa until 1997 to distinguish it from American Samoa, for more than four decades. Mrs. Mataafa, 64, a senior boss holding the title of Fiame, was pushed into political leadership after her father, the country’s first prime minister, died when she was 18 years old. Much later, she became matai, or the head of her family an extremely early growth.

As an 18-year-old, I could hardly wait to go to university, get a degree, get a job, maybe get married, she said on the phone on Friday. Always interested in politics, she had expected to move on the ground over time. But things suddenly accelerated. Sometimes life does not necessarily work out the way you thought it would. She had long been expected to become prime minister one day, but as Mr Tuilaepa’s successor, not his opponent, said Iati Iati, a political scientist at Victoria University of Wellington in New Zealand. Mrs. Mataafa spent three decades in Mr Tuilaepas’s party, the Party for the Protection of Human Rights, eventually becoming its vice-president. But she left it in November for what she saw as a slide towards autocracy, incl lEGISLATION which threatened to change the structure of the Samoan judiciary. It was not a difficult decision to make, said Ms. Mataafa. What actually made me make the decision to leave was basically dismantling the rule of law. Because of that vast majority that HRPP had, she added, it became much more rampant, even the internal controls there were not feeling a bit like the lonely voice. If you can not do it from the inside, you have to go outside. She became the leader of a new opposition party, known as FAST, which attracted a number of other HRPP outcasts.

He leads such a strong, powerful and respected political leader, and he really is probably the only politician in Samoa at the moment who can oppose Tuilaepa, said Kerryn Baker, a researcher at the Australian National University who is a expert on parliamentary gender quotas in the Region.

Ms. Mataafa has already pledged to take an important step away from Mr. Tuilaepa, 76, the second longest-serving prime minister in the world. On Thursday, it announced it would cancel a $ 100 million pier development backed by China, saying its small country of 200,000 people did not need such a large infrastructure project. China is the largest creditor in Samoa, accounting for about 40 percent, or about $ 160 million, of its foreign debt. Mr Tuilaepa has been a staunch ally of Beijing for decades. While Mrs. Mataafa said she wanted to maintain relations with China, her commitment to set up the pier project has raised questions about the future of these ties, said Dr. Father. What is the position of Samoa regarding China, what is the position of the Pacifics regarding China? he said. It led people to explore China’s role in the country and the region as a whole. Ms. Mataafa has also promised to focus on sustainable development as Pacific countries suffer from the effects of climate change and work to ensure continued participation of women in politics. One of the first members of the Samoa Parliament, Mrs. Mataafa has been a fierce defender of the parliamentary gender quota. It characterizes it not as a way to increase women’s participation, but as legislation to ensure that it does not fall below this level.

The Samoan welfare system, unlike those of the more developed nations, is still largely family-based, and for this reason women still bear much of that responsibility and burden, she added. Mataafa. Women need to see politics as an area where they have seen other women be able to achieve it, so it is not something that is insurmountable. My goal for women is for them to fulfill their potential, for us to remove any barriers that may be for women, to enable them to make that contribution, she said. But with more than 20 legal challenges to her election still pending, some worry that Ms. Mataafa may still be barred from taking top office. HRPP and Prime Minister Tuilaepa did not, said Patricia OBrien, an expert on the region at the Australian National University. They will cast doubt on the results, they will cast doubt on court cases, they are trying to do things to muddy the waters and disrupt a regular transition of power. Mr Tuilaepa offered a hint of how he saw his place in Samoa this month as he responded to a protest by about 100 people who called on him to accept. I am appointed by God, he told local news media. They should go to a church and pray instead of protesting in front of the court. Ms. Mataafa, for her part, said she just wanted to keep working. The world is a free world; he can talk about anything he likes, she said. I just like to spend my energy talking about things that need to be addressed.

