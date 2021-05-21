Connected aircraft transformation industry, leaders say

Air connectivity has continued to expand, with more applications reaching a wider range of business aircraft. This is bringing new skills and “transforming” the way organizations operate, industry leaders said during an EBACE Connect session Thursday entitled “The Power of Connected Aircraft for Increased Business Operations.”

According to David Stanley, business development vP for Collins Aerospace Information Management Services, “The ecosystem associated with a business aircraft has definitely become a reality. “The use of passengers that initially spurred it. It has really expanded really into data and data integration.”

Networks and technology are advancing rapidly, along with consumer devices, and “we’re seeing these things converge,” creating the connected ecosystem, Stanley said.

Looking only at the networks, “the range of options continues to expand and has begun to include aircraft of all sizes for high-speed services.” Just a few years ago, Stanley added, the industry had far fewer opportunities with slow data speeds, high costs and restrictions on the aircraft.

But as more players have entered the fray, boosting competition, “we find that data speeds are increasing … and the cost of bits is falling,” he said. Additional network competition is “certainly important and is very welcome,” Stanley added.

Options for devices are also growing, helping lower the price, he noted. “I think the key point here is that service providers and networks need to start innovating, and they need to provide differentiation. They need to provide added value, which ultimately benefits that end user. “

Hardware is also enabling extended use. Stanley noted advanced routers paving the way for electronic flight bases, engines and avionics, with new capabilities for data analysis and digital exchanges.

Vista Global COO Nick van der Meer said his company embarked on a journey “simply trying to find something better than the previous technology we had on board”. The problem with global operations, he noted, is that technology availability was much more advanced in some regions than others, but customers expected perfect service. During this search for improved technology, “we began to understand exactly what we could do with this, from the point of view of operations and the client, and this was never expected,” van der Meer said. “It simply came to our notice then [service] for our customers… and it has been quite an eye-opener and a two-year journey to completely transform the way we operate. ”

He cited as an example the company’s new highly connected flight planning system, enabling instant upload to FMS and electronic flight bag. “Suddenly we can shave 30 minutes away from a flight, be much healthier for the environment, [and] shorten the itinerary for the passenger. “The crew is happy because it saves time and is more efficient and the passengers are happy.

But he stressed that this is just the beginning and there is “so much more that we can achieve literally from day to day”. Van der Meer called these changes “transformative” and said, “We are taking last minute bookings to the farthest corners of the world. So it is helping us stay connected. It is allowing us to maintain good contacts. with the crew and passengers no matter where they are ”.

As a result, Vista Global restructured the tasks of its employees in the back offices. “We are wrapping up those people to use clear and accurate data versus data that has been written and then placed in a technical travel register. Now everything is happening digitally.”

Meanwhile, from a manufacturer’s perspective, advances have expanded the ability to better service and maintain products, said Bjorn Stickling, director of digital engine services for Pratt & Whitney Canada. “We’ve been very excited over the years that we’ve been able to get a lot more data from engines,” Stickling said. “We are very eager for data; we always want more and more details on the data.”

The company now has 6,000 connected engines. “We get complete flight data from those engines that allow us to provide proactive services and really focus on availability, first and foremost, but then also transforming the way we can deliver services and business,” he said. ai.