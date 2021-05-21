International
Protect the elderly, children who lost their parents by Covid: the Center tells states
With the country witnessing an increase in Covid-related deaths and family impact, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has written a letter to all Union States and Territories (UT) directing them to steps to protect ” vulnerable sectors “especially children who lost their parents due to the pandemic.
The union interior ministry urged state governments to take appropriate mechanisms to provide dedicated support and assistance to sections in need.
The MHA urged states and territories of the union to review existing facilities for vulnerable groups, especially orphans, elderly citizens who may seek timely assistance and support (medical and security), and members of planned castes. planned tribes who may need guidance to enter government support facilities.
The letter informed the states / UT on the advice from the MHA on standard operating procedures for preventing and combating crimes against vulnerable sections of society.
“The Government, aware of the impact that the Covid-19 pandemic may have, particularly on vulnerable groups, has given high priority to the issue and called on the States / Territories of the Union to put in place adequate mechanisms to provide dedicated support and assistance to timely people, “said MHA.
The letter stated that in order to meet the new challenges arising from the latest wave of suffering Covid-19, “an immediate review of the existing facilities for vulnerable groups is required to be undertaken, inter alia, in the lines of measures given in the counseling various issued by the MHA, especially for children who have been orphaned “.
“Senior citizens who may seek timely assistance and support (medical, as well as safety and security), and members of planned castes / tribes who may need guidance to access Government support equipment. “may include steps taken to raise awareness of police personnel, coordinate with interested agencies / departments as well as communities and civil society organizations,” the MHA added.
The Ministry of Interior noted that some countries / UTs have strengthened their machinery to support groups in need and different success stories and best practices are now available with States / UTs where emergency services are provided to groups in need influenced by Covid-19.
