



With arrangements put in place to distribute an ayurvedic cure for Covid, large numbers of people have descended on the town of Krishnapatnam in the Nellore district since early Friday morning. However, without any permission from the authorities, people waited impatiently for the distribution to begin. Sarvepalli MLA voter Kakani Govardhan Reddy of the ruling YSRCP had earlier announced that the medicines would be distributed from Friday morning onwards. Arrangements such as counters and queuing lines are marked on site, along with providing physical distance to people. Medication prepared by a local aurvedic practitioner, Anandiah, has attracted people from the surrounding areas in recent days. However, the distribution was halted after Lokayukta undertook subsequent reports that Covid norms were being violated. Anandiah had become a local sensation as people looking for a cure for Covid, began to sit in groups on his doorstep as footage of his treatment went viral on social media platforms. Anandiah is giving free medicine to anyone who approaches. The medicine, in the form of balls or liquid drops, contains antioxidants and natural ingredients like pepper, ginger, lime, turmeric and tinodora codifolio, commonly known as giloy. In addition to Covid positive people, others who are waiting in vain for vaccines with little deficiency are turning to Anandiah for ayurvedic cure, although there is no scientific evidence that Ayurveda can cure crown. Considering the development, the district administration had formed a committee consisting of AYUSH officials and physicians, to evaluate the effectiveness of the invention. KVN Nellore Collector Chakradhar Babu had said that the committee did not encounter any negative impact on the people who took the medicine. While some samples have been sent for testing to a laboratory in Hyderabad, the results are still awaited. Meanwhile, YS Chief Minister Yagan Mohan Reddy who was assessed for the situation is considering the matter and is expected to decide on the matter. Andhra Pradesh | People in very large numbers gather in the village of Krishnapatnam in the Nellore district where an Ayurvedic practitioner is distributing medicines for COVID19; norms of social distance collided pic.twitter.com/plv60oxtXl – ANI (@ANI) May 21, 2021 (Only the title and photo of this report may have been reworked by Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is automatically generated by a published syndicate source.)

