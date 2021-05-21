



DUNDEE should soon have another “jewel in its crown” after the Eden Project announced plans to make the town’s old gas pipeline its new home in Scotland.

Project Eden has signed a memorandum of understanding with the owners of the former Dundee Pipeline on East Dock Street, his favorite site for the Eden Project Dundee. A first image of what it might look like has also been released, with the Eden team saying there is long brick walls in the country have the potential to create walled gardens, making a striking contrast to the pipeline industrial heritage.

READ MORE: Scottish Government Smokes in Westminster Over ‘Great British Railways’ Plan Eden said he envisions the site as a powerful symbol of regeneration, echoing the project house in Cornwall, which is located in a former clay quarry. They expect the project to create 200 jobs (with 300 additions created indirectly) and to contribute 27 27 million a year to the regional economy. Nicola Sturgeon said the plans were “visionary” and that the artist’s impression of the site did not look “anything stunning”. “Regenerating an old pipeline in a stunning Garden of Eden is visionary … It will be a fantastic attraction for the city and Scotland as a whole.” – First Minister Nicola Sturgeon on plans for the Eden Project Dundee pic.twitter.com/r25cENMJJd – Eden Projects (@edenproject) May 21, 2021 Councilor John Alexander, Dundee City Council SNP leader, said more “important moments” had been spent on the trip to bring Eden to Dundee. He continued: “It really is an incredible project, which will amaze the townspeople and visitors. What Eden has envisioned is turning an industrial site into a world-class attraction with a focus on the environment and sustainability. “The Eden Project Dundee is another opportunity to put Dundee on the map and show how well our city works with internationally recognized partners. “This project will provide so much of what we all want for the city – from creating hundreds of jobs and bringing millions a year into the local economy to providing opportunities for education and connecting our diverse communities.” “It will be another jewel in the crown of our stunning area, transformed into the coast. And the concept of the whole city being part of the project is unique and incredibly exciting. ” The Eden Project Dundee will be based on the history of the city’s Nine Incorporated Markets and has about nine new “Guilds” themes – Healers, Producers, Navigators, Myth Makers, Announcers, Alchemists, Celebrators, Thinkers and Re-Sourcerors . It is characterized not by specializations, like the nine existing trades, but by providing alternative ways of perceiving the world. Each Guild will have its own Guild Hall on the Eden Project Dundee homepage with opportunities for “embassies” elsewhere in the city. These Guild Halls will form the central experience spaces for visitors to the Eden Project Dundee and will include areas such as Lookout, which celebrates connections between people and the natural world, Lush Bunker, a high-tech area that shows new ways to grow plants and featuring hyper-real journeys in air, land and water and Seam, a collection of history-driven emotional experiences about mining and its alternatives. The original Eden project, located near St Austell in Cornwall Eden agreement with National Grid and SGN after the completion of a six-month “pollination” process to establish feasibility for the creation of a new site internationally. The feasibility study was completed with the support of Eden partners, Dundee City Council, Dundee University and The Northwood Charitable Trust, and was created under the unique challenge of national blockage and travel restrictions. The study defined the themes and approaches of the Eden Project Dundee. David Harland, CEO of Eden Project International, said: “This is a really exciting moment for Eden Project and the City of Dundee. The former Dundee Gasworks site is by far the best place for our Scottish home and we are delighted to have a formal agreement to start work on a detailed plan. READ MORE: Shona Craven: Tory Rail shake is not great and is not really ‘British’ “The feasibility study was like nothing we’ve ever worked on before, coming just like during the blockade. “Despite all the disagreements, the tireless work and dedication of our Dundee partners was brilliant – even when we could only talk to them through a computer screen, their passion for the project, their city and their country was evident. “In addition to the generous engagement of local businesses and community groups, this has come together, such that we now have a genuine air project under its wings.” The original Eden project, located near St Austell in Cornwall, opened in March 2001 and boasts world-famous geodetic biomes, one of which houses the world’s largest hidden forest. Eden has welcomed more than 22 million visitors since its opening and has generated more than 2 2 billion for the regional economy.







